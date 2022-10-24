ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribes: Donlin Environmental Impact Statement is deficient — corps should withdraw permit, require Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
 4 days ago

News Release

Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition

Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta traveled to Anchorage on October 21 to formally ask (again) the Alaska District Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke the Clean Water Act 404 permit for the proposed Donlin Gold Mine and conduct a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

An enormous open pit pure gold mine, Donlin is proposed in the headwaters of the Kuskokwim River, which supports a vibrant and intact subsistence-based culture that has thrived in the region for hundreds of generations. Donlin is officially opposed by more than 14 individual tribal governments in the region as well as the Association of Village Council Presidents , which represents 56 tribal governments in the region; the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation ; and the National Congress of American Indians . If constructed, Donlin’s corporate owners Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG) claim it would be one of the world's largest open-pit gold mines. The project would dramatically change Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim region, threatening the health and well-being of residents, communities, and wildlife for generations. Construction of the mine would undeniably (as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency noted in attached 2016 letter) and permanently damage water, fish and game resources, and the subsistence lifestyle of the Yukon Kuskokwim River Delta.

Anaan’arar Sophie Swope, Director of the Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition, reflected :

“Today’s opportunity to meet with the Alaska District Office of the Army Corps, which has the authority to determine whether or not Donlin is allowed to contaminate our lands, waters and air with mercury and other poisons, was significant. As tribal nations we are calling on the Army Corps to put in place the protections the majority of Yukon-Kuskokwim residents are calling for, and to protect our ways of life by rejecting this ill-conceived, outdated proposal. We are hopeful that the Biden Administration will uphold its promise for environmental justice — which means to support the wishes of those closest to extraction projects, instead of sacrificing traditional ways of life for gold jewelry — and uplift tribal sovereignty by revoking the Trump-era 404 permit under the Clean Water Act.”

In their letter to the Corps formally requesting that the permit for Donlin be withdrawn and a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement process be initiated, the tribes wrote, “The final Environmental Impact Statement itself is nearly five years old and critical data on which it relies is much older and was gathered without adequate tribal consultation. New information about current threats to tribes, including climate change, erosion, and decimated salmon runs underscore the need for the Corps to address these factors now, to meaningfully engage with tribes, and to ensure its analyses and decisions are based on the best information possible.”

“In the five years since the Environmental Impact Statement was finalized, salmon runs on the Kuskokwim River have crashed. Donlin further threatens our salmon at their most vulnerable time in our history by directly destroying 12 miles of salmon habitat and threatening many more through the potential for mercury releases, major increases in barge traffic and the potential for catastrophic tailings dam failure like we saw at the Mount Polley mine” said Gavin Phillip, President of the Native Village of Kwigilingok . “Furthermore, climate change and erosion are occurring much faster in our region than Donlin’s old data predicts. We must take another look at how the proposed Donlin mine and its infrastructure will impact our environment.”

In 2020/2021 the Biden Administration issued Executive Order 13175 which “charges all executive departments and agencies with engaging in regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with tribal officials in the development of Federal policies that have tribal implications” as well as Executive Order 14008 to address Environmental Injustice and Climate Change.

“Meaningful tribal consultation on this project has yet to occur,'' said Swope . “It is our hope that the Corps and the Biden Administration will make good on their promise to strengthen Nation to Nation relations with our tribes and to work with us to fortify climate resilience for our communities by protecting our subsistence resources that depend on intact watersheds and unpolluted lands and waters in the Kuskokwim Region.”

The full list of tribes formally opposed to Donlin Gold by adoption of resolution includes: Orutsararmiut Native Council, Native Village of Eek, Kasigluk Traditional Council, Native Village of Kwigillingok, Chuloonawick Native Village, Native Village of Kongiganak, Native Village of Tununak, Chevak Native Village, Native Village of Napakiak, Chefornak Traditional Council, Nightmute Traditional Council, Native Village of Nunapitchuk, Kwinhagak Tribal Council, Tuluksak Tribal Council, Organized Village of Kwethluk, Aniak Traditional Council

