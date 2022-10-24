Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Set For November 23rd Release
Notorious for being the silhouette associated with Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 has been tapped as one of 2022’s revitalized offerings from Jumpman’s historic archives. After exploring the inline colorways of the “Chile Red” and “Particle Grey” propositions, the brand’s widely-regarded “Fire Red” outfit is now set to debut on the AJ 9.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ4 “Canyon Purple,” Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2, And AURALEE x New Balance XC-72
After catching their Holiday 2022 Preview on SNKRS Live, it’s clear to me that Jordan Brand is saving their best for the last few moments of the year. And while these upcoming days may not impress in terms of the Jumpman’s respective output, there’s still quite a few standouts worth paying attention to from the likes of New Balance, Nike, and Reebok.
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
sneakernews.com
Doodles Come Sketched Across This GS Nike Air Huarache
Just a year removed from its 30th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic Air Huarache silhouette has received a seldom number of propositions as of late, now embarking on a grade-school proposition to keep things fresh in the classroom. Exploring a medley of differing doodles that can be found in the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
sneakernews.com
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green” Unveiled: Photos
A new Air Jordan 1 High OG is preparing for a November release. One of the most revered Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It has a rich history as Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe, and these days, it continues to be seen as some of his best work. Every single year, you can be sure that this colorway is going to get a whole slew of new offerings.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
