Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting at Parker and Arapahoe
Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed early Friday morning near Parker and Arapahoe.The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Woman shot, killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot
Aurora Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman in a parking lot early Friday morning. Police responded to the shooting in a back parking lot behind 6360 South Parker Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. That's the Arapahoe Crossings shopping center off Parker Road and Arapahoe Road near the Regis High School campus. According to a police report, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Thoren...
One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnstown
A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Johnstown. According to the original press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) when a LCSO deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road.
1 seriously injured in Overland neighborhood shooting
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one victim.
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run
A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Northeast Park Hill, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Aurora on Sunday
An Aurora woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of another woman on Sunday in Aurora.
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station
An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
Facial reconstruction released in Weld Co. cold case murder
It’s been nearly a half-century since skeletal remains were found near Platteville. Now, Weld County investigators are hoping a facial reconstruction, by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, can help identify the woman in this cold case murder. Investigators say the woman whose remains were found on November 19, 1973, was between 23-25 years old. She was about 5’2″ and was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown pants when her remains were found.
Officer who parked on train tracks before crash was called 'incompetent' at prior police agency
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Discipline documents reveal the troublesome performance history of the Platteville Police Department officer who parked his car on train tracks before a train crashed into it, seriously injuring a woman who was detained inside. Officer Pablo Vazquez parked his police cruiser on train tracks when he...
Loveland man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified
A man, who was killed in a motorcycle crash late last month, has been identified. The Larimer County Coroner said 58-year-old George Pierce of Loveland died from multiple blunt force traumas, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pierce was turning when a vehicle pulled into his path from a parking lot and struck him near the 600 block of East 29th Street on September 24. Pierce, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Denver Police Department are offering a reward for information on the slaying of two children and one adult in the Denver area. Authorities announced Wednesday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information connected to...
Man who livestreamed King Soopers shooting found not guilty in obstruction case
A man charged with obstructing police after he livestreamed the 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers was found not guilty.
New video released in fatal Aurora PD shooting aboard RTD bus
Denver7 has obtained newly-released video that shows the moments before and after Aurora police officers shot and killed a man Oct. 2 aboard an RTD bus.
Train-police car crash investigation given to District Attorney
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has turned its findings over to the Weld County District Attorney's Office after a Platteville Police vehicle with a woman being held in the back seat was hit by a train. Body camera video of the arrest and the subsequent train collision prompted many questions about why this happened. A CBS News Colorado investigation found the Platteville Police sergeant who parked his car on those train tracks, Pablo Vazquez, had previously been labeled as a "significant" liability risk by another department he worked at.Vasquez has since been placed on leave.The woman in the back of his car suffered serious injuries but has since been released from the hospital.
Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people
DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
Armed man shot, killed by Louisville Police identified
A man, who shot and killed by Louisville Police while they were responding to a domestic dispute last week, has been identified. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said he Lynn Fredericksen. Police said Fredericksen was injured and bleeding and advanced at officers with a butcher knife in his hand Wednesday when three officers fired their departmental-issued weapons, killing him. No one else was hurt.
