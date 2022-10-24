ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

CBS Denver

Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting at Parker and Arapahoe

Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed early Friday morning near Parker and Arapahoe.The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 
AURORA, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman shot, killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot

Aurora Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman in a parking lot early Friday morning. Police responded to the shooting in a back parking lot behind 6360 South Parker Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. That's the Arapahoe Crossings shopping center off Parker Road and Arapahoe Road near the Regis High School campus. According to a police report, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Thoren...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
K2 Radio

Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Denver Gazette

2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station

An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
LONE TREE, CO
1310kfka.com

Facial reconstruction released in Weld Co. cold case murder

It’s been nearly a half-century since skeletal remains were found near Platteville. Now, Weld County investigators are hoping a facial reconstruction, by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, can help identify the woman in this cold case murder. Investigators say the woman whose remains were found on November 19, 1973, was between 23-25 years old. She was about 5’2″ and was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown pants when her remains were found.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified

A man, who was killed in a motorcycle crash late last month, has been identified. The Larimer County Coroner said 58-year-old George Pierce of Loveland died from multiple blunt force traumas, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pierce was turning when a vehicle pulled into his path from a parking lot and struck him near the 600 block of East 29th Street on September 24. Pierce, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Train-police car crash investigation given to District Attorney

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has turned its findings over to the Weld County District Attorney's Office after a Platteville Police vehicle with a woman being held in the back seat was hit by a train. Body camera video of the arrest and the subsequent train collision prompted many questions about why this happened. A CBS News Colorado investigation found the Platteville Police sergeant who parked his car on those train tracks, Pablo Vazquez, had previously been labeled as a "significant" liability risk by another department he worked at.Vasquez has since been placed on leave.The woman in the back of his car suffered serious injuries but has since been released from the hospital.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
9NEWS

Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people

DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Armed man shot, killed by Louisville Police identified

A man, who shot and killed by Louisville Police while they were responding to a domestic dispute last week, has been identified. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said he Lynn Fredericksen. Police said Fredericksen was injured and bleeding and advanced at officers with a butcher knife in his hand Wednesday when three officers fired their departmental-issued weapons, killing him. No one else was hurt.
LOUISVILLE, CO
