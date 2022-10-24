The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has turned its findings over to the Weld County District Attorney's Office after a Platteville Police vehicle with a woman being held in the back seat was hit by a train. Body camera video of the arrest and the subsequent train collision prompted many questions about why this happened. A CBS News Colorado investigation found the Platteville Police sergeant who parked his car on those train tracks, Pablo Vazquez, had previously been labeled as a "significant" liability risk by another department he worked at.Vasquez has since been placed on leave.The woman in the back of his car suffered serious injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

PLATTEVILLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO