This has been a year of increased domestic violence in the city of Milwaukee and quite frankly throughout the nation. More than one in six homicides in the city has stemmed from domestic or intimate partner violence. The city of Milwaukee is offering grants up $100,000 to several culturally specific organizations serving domestic violence victims. “We believe every person has a right to experience individualized support in a safe and trusted space,” said Ashanti Hamilton, director of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. “We have people dying in the streets,” said La Trice Buck, chairperson of the Milwaukee Domestic Violence Committee. “We have women that are being victimized and traumatized at rates that we have not seen,” she said.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO