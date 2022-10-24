Read full article on original website
Some people in western Washington like the glorious heat of summer. Others like the coziness the rain provides. Some even like the snow so they can head to the mountains and snowboard or ski. But one thing we can all agree on: ‘Go away, smoke!’. And we’re close.
The Fremont Bridge was closed between 11:59 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday due to bridge deck maintenance. This video from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) captured the noise the bridge was making. SDOT raised the bridge so crews could weld and repair the deck. “Crew members will be...
Classes are in session at Seattle Public Schools and Tacoma Public Schools, but both districts have instructed their schools to cancel all outdoor activities due to unhealthy air quality in western Washington. Recess, physical education, and sporting events are all being moved inside or called off, the districts said. More...
