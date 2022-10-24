Read full article on original website
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Hocus Pocus Stars Weigh in on Whether They'd Return for Third Film
This year's Hocus Pocus 2 shifted focus away from the characters from the original Hocus Pocus, other than the Sanderson sisters, with actors Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden all weighing in on whether they would be open to returning for a potential third film. All three said that they would be open to returning to the franchise, with Katz noting that a follow-up wouldn't necessarily have to include the specific Sanderson sisters, though also noted how, with it taking 30 years for this sequel, another installment would hopefully arrive sooner than three decades from now. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Speaks Out on Marvel's Changes to Namor
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just a few weeks, it will bring Namor to the big screen, complete with a new take on the iconic character and his background. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the MCU's Namor hails not from Atlantis, but from Talocan, a world influenced by the rich myths and history of Mesoamerican culture. Now, at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta is speaking out about the changes, saying that not only is this kind of representation important, but that the approach Marvel has taken to Namor was done with great respect.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Doctor Strange: Charlize Theron Worried Marvel Could Change Their Mind About Her Future
Could Marvel change its mind regarding Charlize Theron's future as Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? You never know when it comes to Marvel Studios, according to Theron. The actress made a surprise appearance as the sorcerer Clea in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruiting Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to fix an incursion, one of the main multiversal plot points of the Doctor Strange sequel. One can imagine Clea will return in a Marvel project down the line, but the actress isn't giving away any clues regarding Clea's future.
Update on WWE Content Leaving Hulu
WWE appears to have stopped Hulu from deleting a big chunk of its content from the streaming service, at least for the time being. Fans noticed on Tuesday that a big chunk of the WWE product on Hulu had expiration dates labeled for this week, including most episodes of Monday Night Raw, NXT, 205 Live, NXT LVL Up, Main Event, Superstars, WWE en Espanol and Total Divas. However, all of that content remains on the site as of Wednesday afternoon and the expiration notices have been removed. Neither WWE nor Hulu have commented on the matter, nor has their been confirmation of a new deal.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
Could Vision Quest Finally Introduce the MCU's West Coast Avengers?
As we gradually inch closer to Avengers: Secret Wars, the question of which stories get told in the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains. One dangling plot thread from all the way in the beginning of Phase 4 of the franchise has been what is going on with Vision (Paul Bettany), the android who was reborn Ship of Theseus-style into White Vision at the end of WandaVision's Disney+ run. In the time since, Vision has not been seen or even referenced in the MCU — but a new rumor on Thursday appeared to change that. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel is imminently assembling a writers room for a planned Vision Quest television show.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
