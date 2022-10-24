Platform Company of O2 in Bloomfield Hills Invests in Data and Analytics Solutions Firm

O2 Investment Partners, a lower middle market private equity firms based in Bloomfield Hills, announced its SIB Holdings platform has made an undisclosed strategic investment in GETIDA, which utilizes data and analytics to achieve maximum recovery solutions for Amazon sellers.

“GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space,” says Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB. “The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.”

Led by Eytan Wiener, Yoni Mazor, and Max Borin, GETIDA’s advanced and proprietary technology for discovering discrepancies, along with robust dedicated case management teams marries the worlds of software and service solutions to ensure that Amazon sellers are optimized for maximum profitability and continued success.

“We carefully searched for the right investment partners to help GETIDA grow and diversify. I am thrilled that we have found SIB and O2 as strategic and financial partners,” says Wiener, CEO of GETIDA.

“GETIDA now has significant capital and resources to further build out our technology and enter new global markets, while also being able to offer our platform users additional savings in areas beyond Amazon.”

SIB has completed six add-on investments since March 2020.

“The technology, innovative solutions, and unique culture of GETIDA perfectly align with the spend management thesis for the SIB platform. Our strategy of helping organizations manage costs and increase profitability is highly relevant in this economic environment,” says Pat Corden, partner at O2.

“We are excited to partner with the GETIDA team and look forward to continued growth. We would also like to express gratitude to our financial partners Tree Line Capital Partners, Stellus Capital Management, Capital Southwest, and LBC Small Cap for their continued support in this investment and our thesis.”

The post Platform Company of O2 in Bloomfield Hills Invests in Data and Analytics Solutions Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .