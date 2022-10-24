ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Henry Thomas says hanging out with Brad Pitt on 'Legends of the Fall' was more fun than Leonardo DiCaprio on 'Gangs of New York'

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
(L-R) Brad Pitt and Henry Thomas in "Legends of the Fall." Sony
  • Thomas starred in both "Legends of the Fall" and "Gangs of New York."
  • He told Insider between Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt was more fun to hang out with.
  • "We were out in the mountains in the middle of nowhere so maybe that had something to do with it."

Insider

