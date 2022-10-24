Badger Bank donates over $8400 for local schools

This year Badger Bank presented checks that totaled $8499.30 to the School Districts of Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.

The Fort Atkinson School District was presented a check for $2134.15 from Badger Bank. The funds will be used to further support teaching and learning within the School District of Fort Atkinson.

Cambridge School District was awarded with a $3111.25 check. This money goes to the Everybody Eats Campaign that the school has organized to make sure no kids go hungry at lunch time.

This year’s donation totaled $1367.95 for the Johnson Creek School District. They will allocate the donation for One Team, One Dream Fundraising. Jefferson School District received $1367.95 donation from Badger Bank. The money will be put into an account that is used to help lower income families to help pay negative lunch account balances and athletic fees.

Badger Bank donates $.05 for every credit purchase made on someone’s School Spirit Pride Debit Card.

“Badger Bank is excited to give back to the communities we serve.” said Dave Keleher, President of Badger Bank. “We are dedicated to our community and are happy to show our support through fundraising efforts such as these.”

This year’s donation has increased significantly from years past, thanks to the dedication of the bank and their customers. “To Badger Bank, it’s more than just hiring people who live and work here. It is the dedication to the growth and well-being of the community” stated Craig Keleher, CFO of Badger Bank.

To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call us at (920) 563-2478.