KCEN TV NBC 6
After suspending political donations post-insurrection, AT&T and Valero fund election-deniers in the midterms
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE - After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the...
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency 'did not fail' at Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution.
Former Texas Today producer shares his battle with Kidney disease
Mark Lewis, a former producer on Texas Today, is in need of new kidneys. He has dialysis treatment 10 hours a day.
Central Texas Forecast | Rain from Friday Will Leave Us Sunny and Cool Just In Time for Halloween
The worst of the storms have passed through leaving us a bit chilly for this evening. At least this weekend and Halloween look to be nice.
