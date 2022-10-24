Read full article on original website
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
Fire destroys home in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Severe drought remains after Monday’s storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is incredibly similar to the one released last week, even with Monday’s rain. Montgomery county continues to be the only county that is not...
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
Rudder Volleyball gifts their opponents with roses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball in Bryan ISD didn’t come out on top on the scoreboard for Senior Night, but they came out on top in life!. The team had a special gift for their opponents. The Lake Creek Lion players didn’t just go home with a win, they also went home with a rose courtesy of the Ranger volleyball players.
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Evergreen Forest Lane. According to a DPS spokesman, The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and ejected the driver.
Free Halloween-themed carnival Thursday in College Station will also teach safety tips
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - #ScaredSafe is a spooky and fun outdoors event for the family on Thursday to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards. The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and the Bryan Fire Department to put on the Halloween-themed safety carnival.
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
Rain chances less likely this evening. Thunderstorms still possible.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The already much-advertised low-pressure system that will set up a gorgeous Halloween weekend still looks to bring us a big chunk of rain and storms for the bulk of the day Friday. Friday Afternoon Update. Most of the Brazos Valley has seen rain throughout the morning...
The Big Event is gearing up to help, serve the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event is back- the largest one-day student-run service in the nation, and it’s bigger than ever. The one-day event happens every Spring. Thousands of Texas A&M students join forces to help clean up and service the Bryan College Station community. Recruitment Director Dawson...
Weekend Gardener: Taking a look at pumpkin varieties
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We see a lot of pumpkins around the community during this time of year, but there are more varieties than just the traditional ones we see for fall or Halloween. “There are a lot of things that these pumpkins do,” said Joseph Johnson with Texas...
Burleson County to celebrate Czech heritage with Founders Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum wants to preserve and promote the unique Czech heritage in Burleson County. Museum President Christine Campbell joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to talk about Founders Day. The educational event is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m....
Iola schools briefly put on ‘safety hold’ as law enforcement responds to welfare concern near campus
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Iola were briefly placed on a ‘safety hold’ Wednesday afternoon as a precaution as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern at a home nearby. Deputies and an MHMR case worker were making contact with a specific person but the situation was...
Navasota PD recovers 27 stolen baby formula tubs from grocery store
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Eight months ago, Abbott baby formula shut down its plant causing shortages across the United States. Now that formula supply is almost back to ‘normal’ levels, multiple thieves came to Navasota to empty out their shelves. The Navasota Police Department says four individuals headed into...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
