Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, age 89, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. Charlie was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. During his time spent with the church, he worked on Disaster Relief trips, church youth retreats, and he also volunteered to work in the food pantry at Second Baptist. Charlie loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant; he always wanted to do for others. In his free time, he enjoyed keeping the art of rail splitting alive. He would split rails at the Museum of Appalachia every homecoming. He has been married to the love of his life, Wilma Sherwood, for 66 years. He will be remembered as a kind, hardworking man, and “The Best Dad Ever”. Charlie loved his family dearly, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO