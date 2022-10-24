Read full article on original website
Robert Drury Scofield, 94, Kingston
Robert Drury Scofield age 94 of Kingston, TN passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Sycamore Trace surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Barbara Scofield, parents Paul and Helen Scofield, sisters: Nancy Sparks and Betty Ann VanderMeulen, father and mother-in-law William and Gertrude Goodall, brother-in-law William Goodall Jr., step-mother-in-law Effie Goodall, stepson Dennis Orth.
Stacey Broyles, Harriman
Ms. Stacey Broyles, age 48, of Harriman, passed away on October 24, 2022, at her home. Stacey loved life and enjoyed helping others. She was preceded by her parents: Merlin & June Lay. Father-in-law: Frank Broyles. She is survived by her 3 sons: Zackary Broyles & girlfriend Talyor Gallaher, Zane...
Deborah Lynn “Deb” Henegar, Clinton
Deborah Lynn “Deb” Henegar, age 61, of Clinton, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Deb was an active member of Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN and she was very dedicated to her church and serving the Lord. She loved flowers, and above all, she loved her family dearly. Deb will also be missed by her cats Nikko, Peas, and Chanel.
Arletta Seiber, Andersonville
Arletta Seiber, age 58, of Andersonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Norris Health and Rehab. She was born in Lafollette, TN on October 6, 1964, to the late Wayne and Gladys Bunch Romines. In addition to her parents, Arletta is preceded in death by, Son, David Wilkerson Jr.; sisters, Roxanne Romines and Gina Hutton; grandson, William Waites III; nephew, Robert Hutton.
Pearl K. Lane, 87
Mrs. Pearl K. Lane, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born July 22, 1935, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Pearl was also a Sunday School teacher for 60 years. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and family. She worked in medical products at Alba Health and retired after 49 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lane, her daughter Sheila Ann Turpin, granddaughter Jamie Loden, and her parents, Edward & Ruby Page.
Stephen Scott, Oak Ridge
Stephen Scott, age 60, of Oak Ridge, TN died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after an extended illness. Stephen was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Reynolds High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Kent State University. He was formerly a researcher at Oak Ridge National Lab and more recently a professor of Computer Science at Tennessee Tech University. Stephen enjoyed many various outdoor activities throughout his lifetime, especially taking people walleye fishing on Lake Erie and trout fishing in Tennessee. He will always be remembered for his deep love and loyalty for his family, his amazing ability to analyze situations, his invaluable advice to colleagues and students, and his incredible breadth of knowledge about so many things. Stephen was a member of St. Therese Church in Clinton, and he sincerely enjoyed studying the Bible and took great comfort from his faith in God.
Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, 89
Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, age 89, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. Charlie was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. During his time spent with the church, he worked on Disaster Relief trips, church youth retreats, and he also volunteered to work in the food pantry at Second Baptist. Charlie loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant; he always wanted to do for others. In his free time, he enjoyed keeping the art of rail splitting alive. He would split rails at the Museum of Appalachia every homecoming. He has been married to the love of his life, Wilma Sherwood, for 66 years. He will be remembered as a kind, hardworking man, and “The Best Dad Ever”. Charlie loved his family dearly, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Sara Loyd, Oak Ridge
Sara Loyd, age 86, passed away on October 25, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born in Bridgeport, Alabama, but made her home in Oak Ridge for 47 years. Sara attended Florence State University and taught first grade for three years in Huntsville, Alabama before starting a family. Sara...
Charles Edward Oldham, 86
Charles Edward Oldham, 86, passed away Monday, October 25, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born at home in Macon County, Tennessee, on November 19, 1935, son of Brice and Izette Oldham of Nashville, Tennessee. After attending Litton High School in Nashville, Charles received his B.S....
Ruby Rose Nance, Kingston
Ruby Rose Nance age 77 of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. Survived by daughter Sarah Hawkins of Kingston, TN. grandchildren: Chad Claiborne, Tiffany Snodderly, Melodie, and Alyssa Hamilton,. great-grandchildren: River and Kaylen Snodderly. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at East...
Gloria Ellen Guettner, Powell
Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born January 13, 1947, to Earl Sterling Donica and Mary Jeanette Farmer Donica in New Castle, Indiana. She attended a beauty school in Vincennes, Indiana after high school and became a licensed Beautician. She later attended college in Indianapolis where she became a certified activity director, and then furthered her education at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana receiving her Associates Degree in Social Services. She was a member of PawPaw Plains Baptist Church. She loved to travel and sing with her husband and play the bass guitar. Gloria was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. When not spending time with family, which she loved very much, she had a passion for painting. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her flower gardens. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and step-father, Walter Eugene Brown “Pops”; brother, Larry Dwayne Donica and his wife, Dorothy; step-sister, Phyllis Carpenter.
Billy Ray Freytag, Wartburg
Billy Ray Freytag, age 79, of Wartburg passed away on October 25, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on July 15, 1943. Billy Ray was a carpenter for 50+ years. He is preceded in death by his parents Dave & Susie Hawn Freytag; sisters Libby Neal, Lena Vowell, and Margie Rich; brother David Freytag.
