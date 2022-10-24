In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO