Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
ATLANTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama on Friday to rally Georgia voters in a tight U.S. Senate race that could determine whether the party keeps control of the chamber after the upcoming midterm elections.
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who authorities said broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday and went straight to the hospital where her husband was being treated for injuries. “This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.
Midweek Midterm Election Update – October 26th, 2022
Bottom Line: Since the advent of the current two-party system (40 midterm elections) we've averaged the President's party losing 4 Senate seats and 30 seats in the House in midterm election cycles. If that were to happen this cycle, Republicans would retake control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans need only flip one Senate seat and 5 seats in the House to gain complete control of Congress entering next year. History is solidly on the side of Republicans reclaiming control of at least the House going into this cycle.
