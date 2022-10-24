Read full article on original website
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down a number of eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue, causing traffic to be severely impacted.
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585. DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.
UPDATED: Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the park and causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance photos posted to social media show the suspects attempting to break in through the office door and into the concession. The owners encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact law enforcement.
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for unlicensed driving after student death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police posted a warning to parents on Wednesday, promising to issue citations to any teen caught driving without a license, and to their parents. Vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense. This policy change comes after the death of a 17-year-old killed in...
Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 124th and Oxford Ave. where they found the home on fire. The area/neighborhood is south of the Walmart on 114th Street.
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR responded to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop. According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black...
Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is leading the way as the first district in the state of Texas to put into action the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative. The program focuses on keeping drugs off the street and out of the hands of young adults. 3,000 at-home drug disposal kits will be distributed to fans to promote proper disposal of medication.
City of Lubbock cancels first night of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with double the fun, candy and door prizes. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets, walking from one child-sized building to the next, collecting treats and goodies while actively practicing good traffic safety techniques.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a qualifying veteran in November. The non-profit will be doing a Blitz build Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 at 3317 East Dartmouth. Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.
UMC chief of emergency services explains long wait times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UMC emergency room sees almost 250 patients a day, and some patients are complaining of waiting too long to get care. Christopher Piel, chief of emergency services at UMC, says it could be taking longer for you to get into a room at the E.R. because it’s the time of year when more people get sick.
Source to Solution symposium educating about addiction and recovery resources in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Source to Solution symposium is a one-day conference that aims to educate and provide resources for addiction and recovery. Former councilman Randy Christian organized the first Source to Solution Symposium in 2019. His passion for substance abuse prevention stems from his son’s struggle with addiction.
Severe storms for some, widespread rain for most
UPDATE: A Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the eastern South Plains. The watch, which extends until midnight, includes these counties: Cottle, Dickens, Hall, Kent, King and Motley. Isolated storms are occurring and will continue to develop in this area for several hours. Storms will likely move northeast and could produce 1 inch size hail and winds over 60 mph and some locally heavy rainfall.
Sunshine today, stormy late Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is, in some ways, the calm before the storm. Conditions today overall will be rather mild. The next cold front, however, will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms to the South Plains area. Sunny and breezy this Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer...
The story of Raider Rose
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium. On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.
White garners back-to-back Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After another impressive outing against No. 15 TCU, Madison White picked up her second straight Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honor, the league office announced Friday. The Rockwall, Texas native shutout No. 15 TCU to earn her league-leading ninth clean sheet this season. White...
