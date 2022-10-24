Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Team continues to test water along the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A team continues to test the Rio Grande’s water. On Thursday, October 27, Memorial Middle School students got the chance to collect some water samples. This is part of a binational water testing event done by the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC). Students visited...
kgns.tv
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than 40 years, one of Laredo’s oldest schools will get a new campus. The groundbreaking ceremony for Clark Elementary took place on Thursday morning, October 27. The United Independent School District said the project was part of the bond passed by the school...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department teaches students about substance abuse
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The opioid crisis continues and it’s now fentanyl targeting the Laredo community. The Laredo Independent School District is teaching its students about the dangers of the narcotics. Its the first time the Laredo Fire Department holds these kinds of presentations for high school students. First...
kgns.tv
Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.
kgns.tv
Catholic Diocese of Laredo to celebrate 20th annual White Mass
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Catholic Diocese of Laredo will celebrate its 20 annual White Mass in recognition of healthcare professionals and their healing ministries. The mass will be held at the San Agustin Cathedral at 6 p.m., with a City of Laredo and Webb County Proclamation presentation at the end of the service.
kgns.tv
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive. According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle. The Laredo Fire Department had to remove...
MySanAntonio
UISD psychologist first in South Texas to receive award
Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed school psychologist for the United Independent School District, was announced Tuesday as a recipient of the Outstanding School Psychologist Award-Doctoral Level 2022. Garza becomes the first school psychologist to win the award from Region One which includes Laredo and all of South Texas. She is...
kgns.tv
Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.
kgns.tv
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair
Webb County, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep senior citizens in our community informed and safe from being a target of crime, Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual fall elderly crime prevention fair. On Wednesday, October 26, many elderly people got the chance to learn about...
kgns.tv
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be. According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.
kgns.tv
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly a hundred migrants were found inside a dump truck on Wednesday, October 26. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped the vehicle on I-35. At the stop, several people fled into the brush. In total, 84 undocumented people were found hidden inside the cargo area.
kgns.tv
Keeping teachers in the classroom during ongoing teacher shortage
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The teacher shortage has hit the nation hard, and the State of Texas is no exception with some school districts even switching to four-day instruction weeks. A new report by the non-profit organization, The 74 Million, a site that focuses on school education claims over 36,000...
kgns.tv
‘Bat Hike’ welcomes families to celebrate Halloween
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A species you may not be fond of is having its moment on Thursday, October 27. The Chacon Bat Park is welcoming families for a hike with games and food and for the main event of the night, people will be able to enjoy bat-watching. Aside from watching, guests will get to learn about what bats contribute to the community of Laredo.
kgns.tv
Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames. The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage. On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside...
kgns.tv
Massive fire engulfs warehouse
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A massive fire breaks out at a west side warehouse overnight. The flames which shot into the air created a black billowing smoke that could be seen for miles into the sky. The fire broke out at the Evergreen Recycling center located on the 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue.
kgns.tv
Showers along a cold front
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it feels like where waking up to a summer day humid and temperatures in the upper 70s. There are some changes headed our way today a cold front is expected to bring morning showers then clearing up becoming mostly sunny leaving behind cooler and drier air a high of 80.
kgns.tv
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
kgns.tv
Emergency main repair to cause road closures on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A maintenance project will cause temporary traffic, dust and noise inconvenience for residents in the Mines Road area. According to a press release from the City of Laredo Utilities Department, crews will be working on an emergency force main repair along Mines Road and Pan American Boulevard.
kgns.tv
Catholic Charities announces return of annual medical mission
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A medical mission that provides free health services to community members at no cost is returning after a two-year hiatus. Before the pandemic hit, Catholic Charities of Laredo would partner with a group of physicians, and dentist to provide services to the community. Due to the...
Comments / 0