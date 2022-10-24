LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be. According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO