Winter Beef Cattle Program November 15th
A Winter Beef Cattle Program will be held in Coleman on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Coleman Livestock Auction on Highway 84. Cost of $10 registration IF you RSVP by November 9th to the Agrilife Extension office in Coleman at (325) 625-4519 or Brown County at (325) 646-0386. A noon meal will be provided. Registration is $20 after the 9th (but both are payable at the door). Registration begins at 10:30am, and the program will begin at 11:00am. The Program sponsored by Coleman Livestock Auction & Coleman County Farm Bureau. Topics to be covered are:
Coleman ISD Still Accepting Hall of Honor Nominations
Coleman ISD is still accepting nominations for the 2023 Coleman ISD Hall of Honor. The Coleman ISD Hall of Honor was established to recognize members of the Coleman ISD’s family who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Coleman ISD or whose life achievements have brought honor and value to the district. Nomination forms are available on the district website (www.colemanisd.net) or at the CISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, TX.
Bluekatts Play Ranger on Saturday for Playoff Position
The Bluekatts fell to Hawley in their final district match. That created a tie between Coleman and Ranger for 4th place. The Katts will be playing Ranger on Saturday, October 29th at 11:00am in Clyde for a playoff spot. GO BLUEKATTS!!! If you can, please travel to Clyde to support the girls in this very important match! Below are the scores for both JV's and Varsity stats from the Hawley matches:
Leon Hasserodt, 82
Leon Hasserodt, age 82, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. The family will host a time of visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service following the visitation at...
