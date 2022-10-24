ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

advantagenews.com

Small but exceptional new hotspot

This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Urban Sprouts Child Development Center hosts Gala En Blanc

All the wonders of the circus greeted guests as they were shuttled to The Big Top in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District for Urban Sprouts’ Gala En Blanc. Met by circus performers, guests played ringtoss for wine and enjoyed popcorn, funnel cakes, cotton candy and even a cigar lounge. All attendees wore white, and the event supported the Urban Sprouts Child Development Center in University City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN News

Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer

CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

East Alton Halloween Parade is tonight

The 84th East Alton Halloween Parade is scheduled for tonight (Thursday). Members of the East Alton American Legion are again organizing the parade, which runs through town and ends at their location. Parade Chairman Steve Huck tells The Big Z there’s a small program and costume contest at the Legion...
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School

The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
ALTON, IL

