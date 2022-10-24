Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Clair Co. nonprofit helps teens who are victims and witnesses of violence
O'FALLON, Ill. — Dr. Leslie Davis has helped more than 100 teens in the St. Louis area. The licensed clinical counselor saw a need in the community back in 2006 and continues her work through her program. She's based in O'Fallon, Illinois, but helps teens throughout St. Clair County,...
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
KMOV
‘I’m just happy I’m here:’ CVPA/CSMB shooting survivor says teacher saved her life
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a heartbreaking nightmare that plays over and over again in 16-year-old Jordan Albrecht’s head. “I think of other stuff and then it pops up again,” said Jordan. “I didn’t know it could be us...me, everybody...I didn’t think it could be us. "
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
Here's How You Can Support St. Louis Shooting Victims
Loved ones of those directly affected by Monday's shooting have set up online fundraisers
laduenews.com
Urban Sprouts Child Development Center hosts Gala En Blanc
All the wonders of the circus greeted guests as they were shuttled to The Big Top in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District for Urban Sprouts’ Gala En Blanc. Met by circus performers, guests played ringtoss for wine and enjoyed popcorn, funnel cakes, cotton candy and even a cigar lounge. All attendees wore white, and the event supported the Urban Sprouts Child Development Center in University City.
Social Media Misidentifies Spanish Lake Man as St. Louis School Shooter
"I want a check," says Deshawn Harris, who was wrongly identified by Gateway Pundit
Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer
CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
How NOT to dress for an interview; Jefferson Co. sheriff explains recent oddity
Earlier this week, Jefferson County Police Sheriff Dave Marshak, shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet stating how to dress properly for an interview.
KMOV
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
Military instincts helped safety officer save students and staff during school shooting Monday
ST. LOUIS — A safety officer at Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) credits his military instincts for his quick action when a shooter opened fire inside of the school on Monday. “When that gun was pointed at me...that AR-15 was pointed at me...I knew it was real right...
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
advantagenews.com
East Alton Halloween Parade is tonight
The 84th East Alton Halloween Parade is scheduled for tonight (Thursday). Members of the East Alton American Legion are again organizing the parade, which runs through town and ends at their location. Parade Chairman Steve Huck tells The Big Z there’s a small program and costume contest at the Legion...
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
A Website Recommends a Winter Vacation to a City in Missouri
Why would you want to travel to Florida for your winter vacation when you can travel to Missouri? A travel website put together a list of great winter vacation cities and the Show-Me State has a city on the list, which one is it, and why?. According to the travel...
Comments / 0