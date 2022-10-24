ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostathens.com

“Rocky Horror” seduces Stuart’s Opera House

For Athens students and locals who lined up past Chipotle last weekend and were denied from The Union, fear not: The Time Warp returns this weekend. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, performers will take the stage at Stuart's Opera House, 52 Public Square in Nelsonville, for a performance of "The Rocky Horror Show – LIVE!," the musical theater inspiration for the cult classic film.
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy