WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren man used an online random number generator to pick the numbers that won him a $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize. "I’ve been playing Lucky For Life quite a bit lately and I always use the same sets of numbers," Aaron Essenmacher said. "When I purchased my ticket, I played the sets of numbers I typically play, and then I decided to add another set of numbers which I got by using a random number generator I found online."

WARREN, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO