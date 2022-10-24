ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Four CT women have waited nearly four decades for the man accused of raping them to face a jury. On Tuesday, he finally will.

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Michael Sharpe was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, and charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping. Hartford Courant/TNS

The trial for Michael Sharpe, the former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, will begin Tuesday morning in Hartford Superior Court, about 36 years after he allegedly carried out a string of rapes at gunpoint in the summer of 1984.

As his victims remained fearful that their attacker could be lurking around any corner or in any doorway, their hopes for an arrest dwindled with each decade. But new DNA technology allowed for an unexpected arrest when a distant relative of Sharpe’s submitted a sample for a genealogical test and now, as a result, Sharpe will go before a jury.

According to investigators, the relative’s DNA matched DNA evidence that had been preserved for years from the unsolved attacks. It was eventually linked to Sharpe when investigators tested the DNA on an item from his garbage, followed by a court-ordered cheek swab.

But the statute of limitations on rape had long run out. In 1984, the statute was five years, meaning the police had only until 1989 to find and arrest a rapist. He could not be charged with rape.

Sharpe was arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, and instead charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, defined by Connecticut law as “restraining someone with the intent to prevent their liberation.”

According to investigators, Sharpe had a pattern: he allegedly attacked late in the night and in the dark; restrained and blindfolded each of his victims and threatened them with a gun before raping them. At the time, each of the victims was a single woman between the ages 25 and 30 who were career-focused and living in condominiums or apartments in suburban areas in Bloomfield, Windsor, Rocky Hill and Middletown.

According to the victims, he told them all he had just shot someone and would shoot them unless they cooperated. He allegedly told one woman she could sniff the barrel of the gun if she wanted proof.

It began on June 3, 1984, when a 25-year-old woman woke up in her home in Bloomfield to see a man standing next to her bed. He’d come in through the sliding glass door. He covered her mouth with his hand and threatened to shoot her and her roommate if she cried out for help, and then he raped her.

Later that month on June 26, 1984, a 30-year-old woman was asleep when she was blindfolded and restrained. The man, who came in through the sliding door and jumped on top of her, looked through her valuables and guided her downstairs to get her purse before he raped her.

Less than a week later, a 24-year-old woman in Windsor awoke to a gun to her head, held by a masked intruder who had entered her apartment through a sliding door. He blindfolded and raped her.

On July 24, 1984, a 24-year-old woman was in bed with her 2-year-old daughter in Rocky Hill when a masked man pointing a gun at her face came through her sliding door. The man blindfolded her and guided her through her home to put her daughter to bed after she begged to bring her daughter to another room. Then he raped her, too.

The women reported the man stayed in their homes for hours, doing things like making food, running the water, disconnecting their phones and changing their clocks.

For years, investigators looked at and interviewed hundreds of targets — they tried to find salesmen, workers and visitors who visited the crime scenes and made lists of people who regularly traveled stretches of Interstate 91 and Route 9 that ran close to the victims’ homes.

They suspected a single criminal committed the four rapes because of similar descriptions of speech, demeanor and proximity to I-91 and Route 9 and, in April 2003, the crime lab linked the four assaults to one DNA donor.

For years, the DNA held no matches, but about two years ago, the victims one by one received phone calls that there was finally a face and name to match to the elusive attacker who had altered the trajectory of all their lives. A face they had never seen but always feared.

“It was amazing when we did get to see that photo,” one victim said. “This was somebody that we didn’t know. And we got to find out who he was, that was a dark day for me. It didn’t matter who, what his face looked like, at that point. It was that there was a face. And then I also thought, ‘That face and that body was around me.’”

One victim was driving home from a business meeting and another was shopping at the time of the long-awaited call.

“I was with a friend, grocery shopping,” a victim told the Hartford Courant. “And when they called, I saw the number and instead of running outside I just answered where I was standing. And I went right down on the floor.”

The arrest in some ways generated new feelings of anger and sadness.

“For me, the arrest reopened what I thought I had worked through and come to terms with and healed,” one victim said. “It’s like, I guess, if you had a terrible scar and the scar was healed. And you have another injury and it rips that scar open again. That’s kind of how it feels to me right now. In fact, this morning, my husband said to me that he is grateful, but in many ways, he wishes he wasn’t caught because it was easier to live on a day-to-day basis prior.”

As the victims fearfully awaited the possibility of an eventual arrest, Sharpe was convicted of other crimes, first forgery and falsifying documents in a real estate scheme.

In 1985, a year after the successive rapes in the Hartford suburbs, Sharpe was convicted of forgery for falsifying documents in a $415,000 real estate fraud case. He was in San Francisco four years later. He was hired as a real estate manager for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system and later convicted of embezzling more than $100,000. He served 2 1/2 years in prison and then, in the early 1990s, returned to prison for a probation violation.

Back in Hartford in 1999, Sharpe’s mother Thelma Ellis Dickerson hired him as a paraprofessional at Jumoke Academy, a high-performing charter school she founded to lessen the achievement gap separating minority students and their white peers.

Sharpe succeeded in the education sphere, becoming the CEO. He sold expansions of the Jumoke Academy program into school districts across the state and elsewhere in the country as the cure for educational inequality and collected $53 million in state grants.

But his scheme unraveled in 2014 when the Courant exposed him as a fraud with a phony resume and hidden arrest record. The Jumoke Academy expansion collapsed, and it was later shown to have been ill-conceived and mismanaged.

Now, if convicted at trial, he could face as much as 100 years behind bars — 25 years for each assault.

But the victims are frustrated that after all this time and all the pain they endured, Sharpe will never be convicted of the crime they allege he committed: rape. One victim told the Courant on Monday that she declined to comment until after the trial.

Prosecutors said they are confident they can prove to a jury that each of the four women was kidnapped under the legal definition of the charge, but they recognize the frustration the victims must feel.

Sharpe has been released from custody on a promise to appear, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Information from Courant senior reporter Edmund H. Mahony was used in this report.

Comments / 43

Kareem Rasheed
4d ago

After 40 years and your just now getting caught by the technology of the future. lmao. He's to old to go to prison now. 40 years ago, he could have done time but anything at this point is a life sentence.

KiLLA GAMING
4d ago

this guy turned back all the clocks I the victims house so the victim police would get confused. top level crazy. and he always targeted women that lived alone with slide in doors. crazy !!

Cookie?Ct
3d ago

This man is a danger to the public. No telling how many more people he did this too while he was in California. He isn't to old to go to prison for his crimes. He has scared these women for life, he's disgusting monster.

