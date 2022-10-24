ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Vin Baker on 'Today', talks about addiction centers in Wisconsin

TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Vin Baker, the Milwaukee Bucks Asst. Coach and former player, is talking about recovery and launching addiction centers in Wisconsin.

On NBC's Today, Baker is supposed to release new information about the addiction centers he has planned in Milwaukee and Green Bay.

Watch on air on TMJ4 Channel 4 around 11:40 a.m. central time on Monday, Oct. 24.

The segment is only available to watch on TMJ4-TV at that time, as well as on Today's online platforms.

