Early Monday, at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department E-911 Center received a call from a victim of an armed robbery in Spotsylvania County at the City/Spotsylvania County line. The victim advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into the City on Lafayette Boulevard. A patrol officer saw the suspect vehicle on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver ignored his commands and accelerated speed. The driver turned right onto Lee Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a tree.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO