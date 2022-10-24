ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
fredericksburg.today

Marine Corps Marathon announces traffic advisory for the weekend

Marine Corps Marathon announces traffic advisory for the weekend. The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) reminds the public that the Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) Weekend Events will be running live and in-person on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 throughout Arlington, Virginia and the nation’s capital, causing some road closures and delays.
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Stately 3-story townhome with an elevator

Your brick beauty in the prized Greens section of Lee’s Hill awaits… with an elevator serving all three levels! Introducing the fully loaded and move-in ready 10017 Altamont Circle. This stately brick townhome residence includes three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The HOA fees here...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Here’s what to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle

WASHINGTON - Fall across the D.C. region means motorists need to keep an extra close eye out for deer in the roadways. Deer activity typically increases during the autumn season as the animals primarily mate and migrate in the months of October, November and December. The Takoma Park Police Department...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fredericksburg.today

Two people die in early morning crash in Fredericksburg

Early Monday, at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department E-911 Center received a call from a victim of an armed robbery in Spotsylvania County at the City/Spotsylvania County line. The victim advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into the City on Lafayette Boulevard. A patrol officer saw the suspect vehicle on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver ignored his commands and accelerated speed. The driver turned right onto Lee Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a tree.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police

Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership

WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WALDORF, MD
fredericksburg.today

13 arrested in drug bust in Westmoreland County

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Operation ‘Hammer Down’ began with the execution of a search warrant and two arrests at a residence on New Monrovia Road in Westmoreland County. Items seized subsequent to the search warrant were narcotics, U.S. currency and paraphernalia. The following morning, an additional eleven...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

MSP Investigating Fatal Crash Killing Mechanicsville Man In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
WALDORF, MD
DC News Now

One injured in Fairfax County shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Accident In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On October 24, 2022 at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Mattawoman Beantown Road in the area of Pinefield Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle into a tree with one person trapped....
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy