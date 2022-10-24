Read full article on original website
Related
fredericksburg.today
Marine Corps Marathon announces traffic advisory for the weekend
Marine Corps Marathon announces traffic advisory for the weekend. The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) reminds the public that the Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) Weekend Events will be running live and in-person on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 throughout Arlington, Virginia and the nation’s capital, causing some road closures and delays.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Ox Road in Fairfax
A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Stately 3-story townhome with an elevator
Your brick beauty in the prized Greens section of Lee’s Hill awaits… with an elevator serving all three levels! Introducing the fully loaded and move-in ready 10017 Altamont Circle. This stately brick townhome residence includes three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The HOA fees here...
fox5dc.com
Here’s what to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle
WASHINGTON - Fall across the D.C. region means motorists need to keep an extra close eye out for deer in the roadways. Deer activity typically increases during the autumn season as the animals primarily mate and migrate in the months of October, November and December. The Takoma Park Police Department...
Bay Net
One Transported To Hospital After Rollover Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 7:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Corporate Drive. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway showing smoke and...
Four people taken to the hospital after mulch truck crashes on I-64 in Louisa
Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a mulch truck crashed on Interstate 64 in Louisa County, according to Virginia State Police.
fredericksburg.today
Two people die in early morning crash in Fredericksburg
Early Monday, at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department E-911 Center received a call from a victim of an armed robbery in Spotsylvania County at the City/Spotsylvania County line. The victim advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into the City on Lafayette Boulevard. A patrol officer saw the suspect vehicle on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver ignored his commands and accelerated speed. The driver turned right onto Lee Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a tree.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police
Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection. Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
fredericksburg.today
13 arrested in drug bust in Westmoreland County
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Operation ‘Hammer Down’ began with the execution of a search warrant and two arrests at a residence on New Monrovia Road in Westmoreland County. Items seized subsequent to the search warrant were narcotics, U.S. currency and paraphernalia. The following morning, an additional eleven...
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
Bay Net
MSP Investigating Fatal Crash Killing Mechanicsville Man In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
Victims of deadly Fredericksburg police chase crash identified
There were five occupants total inside the suspect vehicle. The driver and one other occupant died on impact. The other three occupants were transported to Mary Washington Hospital and remain in critical condition.
arlnow.com
Two dozen vehicles have windows smashed during overnight vandalism spree
Someone shot out or smashed the windows on two dozen vehicles parked in Arlington during one night last week. The vandalism spree happened overnight between the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and the morning of Friday, Oct. 21. “An unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of approximately 24 victim vehicles with...
One injured in Fairfax County shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
Bay Net
State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Accident In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On October 24, 2022 at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Mattawoman Beantown Road in the area of Pinefield Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle into a tree with one person trapped....
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
Temple Hills Woman Dead After Violent Rollover Crash In Fort Washington
A 25-year-old woman is dead after a fatal rollover collision in Fort Washington, police say. Ashley Henson, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead after her vehicle overturned while she was driving west on the 2300 block of Tucker Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Prince George's County Police.
fox5dc.com
Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
Comments / 0