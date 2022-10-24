ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Parents

Doctor and Mom Shares Tips on Keeping Her Family Healthy

All parents work daily to make sure that they have a healthy family. We make sure our children are eating delicious, healthy food — and that they are washing their hands, getting adequate sleep and drinking their water. Yet, there are some other things that are important to embrace as we create the best lives for our children.
Chicago Parents

A Mother’s Journey

A story of hope, loss, sorrow and a ‘crazy, heartbreaking, beautiful, joyous’ quest to create a happy family. Her word for this year: Survive. And what Ashley Howard-Heimbuch discovered about herself this year — and throughout her and her husband Alex’s IVF journey to build the family of their dreams — is that she’s more resilient than she ever thought possible, that she can, in fact, survive all the highs and lows that come with becoming a family.
Chicago Parents

How to Manage Your Kids’ Screen Time Habits with an ‘Electronic Fast’

Is your child addicted to their device, and are they struggling with emotional, learning, sensory or behavioral issues?. At a recent ParentEd Talks event presented by Chicago Parent as part of a series of talks with parenting experts, Dr. Victoria Dunckley, a child psychiatrist and author who specializes in the impact of electronic screen time on children’s brains, says she believes an intervention – or an electronic fast – can produce a life-changing shift in brain function, leading to marked improvements in mood, focus, sleep and behavior.
Chicago Parents

How Moms Can Benefit from the Changing Workforce

Whether you are a stay-at-home mom who wants to go back to work, a working mom who wants more flexibility, a working mom who wants to go part-time or a mom who wants a different job, the United States workforce is experiencing a moment in time that is ripe for this generation of moms to take advantage of.
Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

