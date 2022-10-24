Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Doctor and Mom Shares Tips on Keeping Her Family Healthy
All parents work daily to make sure that they have a healthy family. We make sure our children are eating delicious, healthy food — and that they are washing their hands, getting adequate sleep and drinking their water. Yet, there are some other things that are important to embrace as we create the best lives for our children.
A Mother’s Journey
A story of hope, loss, sorrow and a ‘crazy, heartbreaking, beautiful, joyous’ quest to create a happy family. Her word for this year: Survive. And what Ashley Howard-Heimbuch discovered about herself this year — and throughout her and her husband Alex’s IVF journey to build the family of their dreams — is that she’s more resilient than she ever thought possible, that she can, in fact, survive all the highs and lows that come with becoming a family.
How to Manage Your Kids’ Screen Time Habits with an ‘Electronic Fast’
Is your child addicted to their device, and are they struggling with emotional, learning, sensory or behavioral issues?. At a recent ParentEd Talks event presented by Chicago Parent as part of a series of talks with parenting experts, Dr. Victoria Dunckley, a child psychiatrist and author who specializes in the impact of electronic screen time on children’s brains, says she believes an intervention – or an electronic fast – can produce a life-changing shift in brain function, leading to marked improvements in mood, focus, sleep and behavior.
What Is the Value of Play-Based Learning in the Early Years?
The 3- and 4-year-old students in Phil Wrigley’s nursery classroom at the British International School of Chicago, South Loop were on the hunt to find items starting with the S sound that were scattered throughout the room. What unfolded was a prime example of the power of play-based learning.
How Moms Can Benefit from the Changing Workforce
Whether you are a stay-at-home mom who wants to go back to work, a working mom who wants more flexibility, a working mom who wants to go part-time or a mom who wants a different job, the United States workforce is experiencing a moment in time that is ripe for this generation of moms to take advantage of.
Information Science Blends With Project-Based Learning for Real-World Skills
When the goal is to practice college-level research, build entrepreneurial skills and prepare students for collaborative careers, one Chicago school recognizes the need to incorporate information science into its curriculum — and the results bring technology, critical thinking, teamwork and project-based learning together in a whole new way. At...
Chicago High School Senior Creates Meaningful Opportunities for Females in STEM
Nora Sun, a 17-year-old senior at Walter Payton College Prep, has always been interested in math and science. But it wasn’t until she got to high school that she realized there were a lot of gender disparities in academia. “These classes were male dominated, and I saw firsthand that...
Fetterman visit with Black clergy focuses on health care, his journey overcoming a stroke
With the election just days away, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman made a stop in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook section to make an appeal and a thank you to the Black clergy of Philadelphia, which endorsed him this week.
Chicago Parents
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT
This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0