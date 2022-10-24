Read full article on original website
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
Maine DOT Unveils New Spooky Traffic Signs Encouraging Safe Driving This Halloween
This coming Monday is Halloween, and with plenty of Halloween activities scheduled to take place throughout the weekend, there will definitely be an increase in the number of people walking around town and through neighborhoods as they make their way to and from these different events. Officials are asking drivers to keep this in mind when they hit the road for the holiday.
Maine Big Game Harvest Dashboard Shows 2022 Tagging Info By Zone
Curious as to how the fall hunts are going in your area? An online resource breaks down harvest information by town or zone. The fall hunting season is nearly in full swing. Currently, big game hunters are in the woods in search of bears and deer (archery), with a lucky selection pursuing moose. Once a big game animal has been killed in the woods, the hunter is required by law to register it at the nearest tagging station. This information is then reported to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Maine Trapping Season: How To Release Your Dog From A Trap
Trapping season has started in Maine. If your dog is inadvertently caught in a trap, here's what to do. Those who spend time in the woods with their dog should know how to free their animal from a trap. It's not a very common occurrence in Maine. Most traps will not harm your dog. Most land traps are simply meant to hold an animal, not injure or kill it. While your dog may bark and yip, a correctly set and tuned trap is not going to cause any permanent damage. Even wildlife biologists utilize foothold traps to catch and release animals unharmed.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Schedule Appointments for the BMV in Aroostook County, Maine
When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called. Use the Link...
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
What State Swears the Most? Maine, New Hampshire or Massachusetts?
We occasionally say a bad word or two here and there. Would it surprise you to know that in all of the 50 states, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts don't even rank in the top 10? These include the major swear words - you know the ones. You can see them all at thrilllist.com.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – October 3-16
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the first half of October, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited. On October 10th, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
Youth Hunters Can Take an Antlerless Deer on ‘Maine Youth Day’ Without a Permit
As a part of the sweeping changes to Maine's antlerless deer harvest, youth hunters will be allowed to take "any deer" on Youth Day without a permit. Big changes were made to Maine's any-deer lottery system prior to season. As a part of the changes, youth hunters will be allowed to harvest an antlerless deer on "Youth Day" without a permit. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day, which is set for October 22. The special rule is statewide, even in WMDs that don't have antlerless tags available. WMDs 1, 2, 4, 5, and 28 did not have antlerless tags available for purchase or via the lottery. There are some rules to consider with a youth taking an antlerless deer without a permit.
More Than 20,000 Maine Antlerless Deer Permits Sold Last Week
The first day of over-the-counter "any deer" permits was a big one. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has released data from the first day of over-the-counter purchases of antlerless deer permits. According to department data, over 20,000 permits were sold as of October 14. More than 16,000 permits were sold on Tuesday October 11. IFW says, "At the time the site went live at 11:00 AM, there were approximately 12,000 people immediately entering the queue. The page saw an inflow rate of up to 600 users per minute!"
National Pumpkin Day: These 5 New England Cities Are the Best for Pumpkin Lovers
Who knew that National Pumpkin Day was an official thing every October 26? Yep, it's true, and we're not complaining. New England is arguably one of if not the best places in the country to enjoy a beautiful fall season. And with fall, of course, comes pumpkins. Everywhere. Whether they're...
SPOTTED IN MAINE: An Emu Casually Walking Down The Road Sunday Afternoon
Maine is full of all kinds of wildlife. And, for the most part, we're fortunate to not have a ton of wildlife that could (or wants to) kill you. You know, like those scary alligators in Florida and venomous snakes in Texas. However, with that being said, sometimes we run...
Cadillac Summit Road to Close for Road Work November 14th
Acadia National Park officials have announced that the summit road leading up to the top of Cadillac Mountain will close for the season to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists on November 14th for road repairs and culvert replacements. The road will re-open for pedestrian use after crews have de-mobilized...
What are the Laws & Penalties for Selling Moose Meat in Maine?
Moose hunting season in Maine is an exciting time for many hunters in Aroostook County who hold a permit. Its the time of year to think about stocking up on meat for the winter. You Can’t Sell Moose Meat in Maine. Most people know you can’t sell moose in...
NOAA Predicts Yet Another Warmer-Than-Average Winter For Maine
Contrary to some other predictions, NOAA says Maine will likely see another "warmer than average" winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its prediction for the 2022-23 winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says another "warmer-than-average" winter is predicted for parts of Maine, and New England. Differing from their prediction last winter, northern and western areas of the state have an equal chance of warmer or below normal temps this season.
What are Stephen King’s Biggest Grossing Movies of All Time?
It’s so awesome Stephen King is a Mainer. It’s such a badge of honor. He is truly the best writer of our generation. And by far, the most amazing horror author of all time. Not only are his books gripping and compelling, but many have become some of...
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
