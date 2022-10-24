ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs plan to keep rotating Luke Goedeke, Nick Leverett at left guard

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an odd strategy in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, rotating rookie Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett at left guard throughout the game.

Goedeke got the start, as he has all season up to this point, with Leverett alternating on certain drives.

Speaking to the media Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that will be the plan again Thursday night, when the Bucs host the Baltimore Ravens.

Goedeke is dealing with an injury, but Bowles said if he’s healthy enough to play the second-round pick out of Central Michigan will get the start, but rotate throughout the game with Leverett again.

