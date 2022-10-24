——-Here’s an absolute fact for every every black person as well as all Americans to think about before they vote——the day Biden and the Democrats took total control of the federal government the inflation rate was 1.4% and now it’s 8.4%. In that and many other ways, the Democrats are destroying our country.——Also, without the 90% historical support of blacks, the Democrats would be completely shut out of government but exactly how has that allegiance benefited the black community?—It doesn’t exist!——The truth is blacks are still “owned” but this time it’s by the Democrat Party that has taken them for granted and hasn’t benefited them at all.——Another truth is that the American free enterprise system instead of socialism is where opportunity for all people exists.
