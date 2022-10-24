The second half in Hazlehurst Thursday night was a seesaw of momentum swings. All but one offensive drive in the second half, whether by Raleigh or Hazlehurst, ended in a touchdown. "It was a seesaw," said Raleigh head coach Ryan Higdon. "We'd grab the momentum, they'd grab the momentum, then...

HAZLEHURST, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO