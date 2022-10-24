Read full article on original website
Feds on the lookout for voter intimidation
Voters are busy casting their ballots across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as early voting continues for the Nov. 8 election. Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County's supervisor of elections, said Friday that more than 150,000 voters have returned mail ballots and more than 34,000 voters have voted early. Currently, more than 18% of registered voters in Palm Beach County have already voted in this election.
Women showing up big at the polls during early voting
Election Day is less than two weeks away and people want their voices heard. Early voting is already underway in Palm Beach County and one thing is certain— with each voter, comes a lot of passion. “This means we either win or lose,” said Danae Ward. “For the first...
Charter Schools USA wants parents to ‘thank’ DeSantis for education policies
With less than two weeks to go until election day, one major Florida charter school group is sending an email to parents, encouraging them to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his proactive policies on education. While the message doesn’t ask parents to vote for the governor, some told WFLX the...
South Fla. commissioner lied to visit lover at immigration detention center
A South Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge after she lied and posed as a paralegal so that she could visit her lover at an immigration detention center last year. Julianna Strout, 36, was convicted of attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud...
Palm Beach County workplace inclusion program changing lives
The cafeteria is a busy place at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in Palm Beach County. It’s full of hungry customers, hot food, and a whole lot of smiles. Perhaps the biggest one comes from Joshua Dempsey, he’s genuinely just grateful to be there. “I've been waiting for...
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices
In an effort to find solutions for the affordable housing crisis, Palm Beach County community leaders held a community forum in Jupiter Wednesday to give residents a chance to express their concerns and ask questions. “Housing is one of the most urgent issues in my county," said Rich Bartholomew, a...
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A Wellington father is suing the School District of Palm Beach County after he claimed his son’s teacher put up two LGBTQ pride flags in her classroom. Dr. Francisco Deliu's 12-year-old son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School. Deliu filed a lawsuit on Oct. 12 against...
Martin County deputies crack down on speeding following 4 recent deaths
Cracking down on speeding. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up its extra enforcement initiative along U.S. 1. Deputies have written hundreds of tickets in hopes of creating safer roadways after four people were killed on the road just last week. Most of U.S. 1 in Stuart is 45...
West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia
A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said. The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old...
'Makeshift raft' washes ashore on Singer Island, police say
Customs and border officials are investigating after Riviera Beach police said a "makeshift raft" washed ashore on Singer Island on Friday morning. Capt. Nathan Gordon said Riviera Beach police officers responded to the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive around 7 a.m. and found the raft on the beach. Police...
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
A brave St. Lucie County deputy captured a slithery suspect on Friday. The sheriff's office posted photos on Facebook showing a St. Lucie County agriculture deputy holding a massive 10-foot, 65-pound boa constrictor. A second photo showed him placing the reptile in a bag. The deputy, along with the Florida...
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing lottery
A Port St. Lucie woman's bank account just got a whole lot bigger. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Wendy Banuelos, 48, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Banuelos chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Florida Lottery officials...
4th student arrested after gun, ammunition found at school
Police in Port St. Lucie said Friday they have arrested a fourth student after a handgun and ammunition were found on the campus of Treasure Coast High on Thursday. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a tweet that the 17-year-old student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
It seems that one Palm Beach billionaire’s treasure is another Palm Beach billionaire’s trash. A limited liability company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased the property at 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. late last year, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. Now the three-story, more-than-35,000-square-foot...
Man injured in machete, baseball bat attack near Publix
A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by two other men wielding a machete and baseball bat near a Publix in West Palm Beach, police said. The attack occurred just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Publix parking lot at the Southdale Shopping Center in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard.
Palm Beach Co. woman killed in crash on Haverhill Road
A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was killed Friday morning in a crash near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on Haverhill Road near the intersection with Sunny Lane Avenue. According to the incident report,...
Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody
A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the multi-county investigation stemmed from the theft of a black Dodge Durango in Margate. Calling...
2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. According to PBFR, units were dispatched to the intersection for reports of...
Fort Pierce police arrest man involved in child molestation case
Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case. Police said Noe Cardenas, 56, confessed to molesting a young girl Tuesday while walking around a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1. Cardenas also confessed to molesting a different child at a different store back in August of 2022.
