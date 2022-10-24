Read full article on original website
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell each scored 41 points and the Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime on Friday night.
Conrad's line-drive FG as time expires gets ECU past BYU
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night. Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU. It was the fourth consecutive win for East Carolina (6-3) while BYU (4-5) has lost four straight. The Pirates were aided on their final drive with a 15-yard pass interference penalty on fourth-and-8 to get to the BYU 22 with 40 seconds left.
