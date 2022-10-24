PROVO, Utah (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night. Conrad, a freshmen, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU. It was the fourth consecutive win for East Carolina (6-3) while BYU (4-5) has lost four straight. The Pirates were aided on their final drive with a 15-yard pass interference penalty on fourth-and-8 to get to the BYU 22 with 40 seconds left.

