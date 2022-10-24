Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile […]
loud1033.com
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
4 drug traffickers get federal prison sentences for trying to deliver more than 2 kilos of heroin-fentanyl mixture to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is the latest member of a heroin trafficking network to be sentenced to federal prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Charles Kirby, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a three-day jury trial. He was convicted of heroin trafficking conspiracy and attempted possession […]
WIBC.com
Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
Woman tied to string of October robberies previously charged in April spree
A woman arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies this month was previously charged in several other robberies at different banks back in April, court documents reveal.
WISH-TV
Jury finds 21-year-old guilty of murder of man found shot downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Indianapolis man for the murder of a man found under a bridge after being shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer during a robbery, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Meliton Salazar, 22, died a...
DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years
Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison. On Thursday, a federal judge […]
Mother and daughter arrested in series of Marion County bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks. Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and her mother, 55-year-old Sierra Hunt, robbed two banks. The robberies began on Oct. 7 at a bank on Corporate Drive in Indianapolis. The robber was able to get away with cash.
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
WIBC.com
Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned
INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are responding to the area near Emerson and East 38th Street after a reported shooting.
Appeals court drops attempted murder conviction for man accused of shooting at Bargersville officer
INDIANAPOLIS — A state appellate judge has overturned an attempted murder conviction for a man accused of shooting at a Bargersville police officer in 2020. According to a ruling in the Court of Appeals of Indiana, the trial court in the 2021 trial of Andrew McQuinn gave the jury instructions “that invaded the province” to […]
