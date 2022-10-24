ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million– 5th-largest prize ever

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has increased to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash option. If hit, this would mark the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This jackpot is also the largest since Jan. 20,...
Inflation is hurting scratch ticket sales

By Colin A. Young, State House News Service STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, October 25, 2022 (State House News Service) -- Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.Though the Lottery has posted some of its best years on record recently, headwinds have been mounting in recent months as economic uncertainty and an expanding menu of gambling options have sent lottery sales into a slide in...
Would you stay at one of these haunted Massachusetts hotels?

BOSTON — With Halloween right around the corner, we are taking a look at some of the haunted hotels in Massachusetts. If you are fan of history or hauntings, you might want to book a stay in one of these hotels. The Omni Parker House in Boston has had...
Candy corn: The ultimate trick or treat

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Candy corn is a particularly polarizing autumnal treat. You either love it or hate it. But enough people seem to enjoy the tri-colored delicacy in eastern Massachusetts becauseBrach’s sells almost $1.3 million in candy corn in the Boston area each year.
Pumpkins that delight doorsteps and are carved into works of art

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wilson Farm was founded in 1884 and has been owned and operated by members of the Wilson family ever since. General manager Lauren Wilson is part of the fifth generation to maintain this lasting legacy. In the fall, the store grows and sells 45 varieties of pumpkins.
Boston Common 'Portraits of Pride' exhibit vandalized, portraits slashed

BOSTON — Several portraits that are part of the Boston Common "Portraits of Pride" photography exhibit were vandalized late this week. Four of the approximately two dozen photographic portraits of members of the Massachusetts LGBTQ community were defaced. "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the defacement of...
This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America

This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
