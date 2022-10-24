Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
whdh.com
Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million– 5th-largest prize ever
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has increased to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash option. If hit, this would mark the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history. This jackpot is also the largest since Jan. 20,...
Inflation is hurting scratch ticket sales
By Colin A. Young, State House News Service STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, October 25, 2022 (State House News Service) -- Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.Though the Lottery has posted some of its best years on record recently, headwinds have been mounting in recent months as economic uncertainty and an expanding menu of gambling options have sent lottery sales into a slide in...
WCVB
Would you stay at one of these haunted Massachusetts hotels?
BOSTON — With Halloween right around the corner, we are taking a look at some of the haunted hotels in Massachusetts. If you are fan of history or hauntings, you might want to book a stay in one of these hotels. The Omni Parker House in Boston has had...
WCVB
Candy corn: The ultimate trick or treat
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Candy corn is a particularly polarizing autumnal treat. You either love it or hate it. But enough people seem to enjoy the tri-colored delicacy in eastern Massachusetts becauseBrach’s sells almost $1.3 million in candy corn in the Boston area each year.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
Powerball: $200,000 winning ticket sold Monday at Mass. Shell gas station
There were no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night for the $625 million prize, but three Massachusetts lottery players did win big prizes from the game. A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Monday at Holbrook Food Mart, located in a Shell gas station, in Holbrook at 855 South Franklin St.
WCVB
Pumpkins that delight doorsteps and are carved into works of art
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wilson Farm was founded in 1884 and has been owned and operated by members of the Wilson family ever since. General manager Lauren Wilson is part of the fifth generation to maintain this lasting legacy. In the fall, the store grows and sells 45 varieties of pumpkins.
WCVB
Boston Common 'Portraits of Pride' exhibit vandalized, portraits slashed
BOSTON — Several portraits that are part of the Boston Common "Portraits of Pride" photography exhibit were vandalized late this week. Four of the approximately two dozen photographic portraits of members of the Massachusetts LGBTQ community were defaced. "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the defacement of...
hot969boston.com
This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America
This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
