Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
Why Daniel Jones' NFL-record five game-winning drives through seven games aren't what they seem
Daniel Jones and the Giants are one of the reasons we love sports. Entering the season Jones' days in New York seemed numbered after his fifth-year option was declined this offseason. Yet here we are in late October and Jones ranks sixth in ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR), which accounts for his impact on plays beyond just pass attempts, like scrambles, sacks and fumbles.
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
Steelers trying to do something that hasn't been done since 1965 when they face Eagles in Week 8
Joe Greene's frustration near the end of his first game in Philadelphia is a good representation of the Steelers' success, or lack thereof, in the City of Brotherly Love for nearly 60 years. Greene, who was in the first month of his rookie season, threw the game ball into the stands after the Eagles had made the game-clinching first down in an eventual win over the Steelers.
Three trades Patriots should make before NFL deadline: Unload looming free agents to gain draft capital
Bill Belichick has never shied away from wheeling and dealing over his tenure with the Patriots and that includes around the trade deadline. New England's czar has pulled off a number of notable in-season trades, which include shipping out the likes of Jamie Collins to the Browns and Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in recent years. He's also pulled off deals in the midst of a campaign that has brought in some game-changing talent to the organization like Aqib Talib in 2012 and Kyle Van Noy in 2016. So what does the fast-approaching 2022 deadline have on deck for the folks in Foxborough?
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps while bumping up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Team's clear WR1 in Week 8
Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News expects the Jets to rely more on Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday with Corey Davis (knee) sidelined. Wilson leads the Jets in catches (28) and targets (52), but Davis is the team leader in receiving yards with 351 entering Week 8. The two share the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two apiece. With Davis sidelined, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims could all see more targets behind Wilson as well.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
Titans' Rashad Weaver: Won't play Sunday
Weaver (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Weaver played a season-low 41 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep due a back issue. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the second-year linebacker will turn his focus on trying to suit up in Week 9. The Titans already have two outside linebackers on IR, so they'll be extremely thin on pass rushers against Houston.
Rams' Kyren Williams: Not expected to play this week
Coach Sean McVay suggested Friday (ankle) that Williams won't be activated for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Williams was designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the Rams to activate him or put him back on IR for the rest of the season. They may bring him back as soon as Week 9 at Tampa Bay, as the current backfield situation is less than optimal with Cam Akers still sidelined for non-injury reasons and a candidate to be traded. Darrell Henderson (illness) and Malcolm Brown figure to lead the way Sunday against the Niners.
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase
Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Suffered Achilles injury
Barrett was forced to exit Thursday's contest against the Ravens with an Achilles injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Head Coach Todd Bowles clarified after the game that Barrett suffered an Achilles injury and the injury could be serious. The linebacker was carted to the locker room during the third quarter of the matchup. Expect Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson to see larger roles if Barrett suffered a serious Achilles injury.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Strong all-around effort in win
Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also rushed nine times for 43 yards. Jackson was much busier than usual through the air, putting up a season-high number of pass...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
