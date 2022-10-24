Report: Lakers highly interested in Hornets G Terry Rozier

After exploring a trade this summer for Terry Rozier, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain highly interested in acquiring the Charlotte Hornets guard.

The Lakers’ 0-3 start to the season has apparently rekindled their interest, per The Athletic.

Rozier, 28, is averaging 23.5 points 8.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds through two games this year. He missed Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a sprained right ankle.

Including a 6-for-15 start this season, Rozier is a career 37.6 percent shooter from 3-point distance.

The Lakers entered Monday ranked last in the NBA at a dreadful 21.2 percent. LeBron James has made seven treys but no one else on Los Angeles has more than three.

Rozier has career averages of 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 479 games (237 starts) with the Boston Celtics (2015-19) and Hornets.

–Field Level Media

