CBS Sports
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
CBS Sports
Why Daniel Jones' NFL-record five game-winning drives through seven games aren't what they seem
Daniel Jones and the Giants are one of the reasons we love sports. Entering the season Jones' days in New York seemed numbered after his fifth-year option was declined this offseason. Yet here we are in late October and Jones ranks sixth in ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR), which accounts for his impact on plays beyond just pass attempts, like scrambles, sacks and fumbles.
CBS Sports
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Steelers trying to do something that hasn't been done since 1965 when they face Eagles in Week 8
Joe Greene's frustration near the end of his first game in Philadelphia is a good representation of the Steelers' success, or lack thereof, in the City of Brotherly Love for nearly 60 years. Greene, who was in the first month of his rookie season, threw the game ball into the stands after the Eagles had made the game-clinching first down in an eventual win over the Steelers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Team's clear WR1 in Week 8
Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News expects the Jets to rely more on Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday with Corey Davis (knee) sidelined. Wilson leads the Jets in catches (28) and targets (52), but Davis is the team leader in receiving yards with 351 entering Week 8. The two share the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two apiece. With Davis sidelined, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims could all see more targets behind Wilson as well.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase
Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps while bumping up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Three trades Patriots should make before NFL deadline: Unload looming free agents to gain draft capital
Bill Belichick has never shied away from wheeling and dealing over his tenure with the Patriots and that includes around the trade deadline. New England's czar has pulled off a number of notable in-season trades, which include shipping out the likes of Jamie Collins to the Browns and Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in recent years. He's also pulled off deals in the midst of a campaign that has brought in some game-changing talent to the organization like Aqib Talib in 2012 and Kyle Van Noy in 2016. So what does the fast-approaching 2022 deadline have on deck for the folks in Foxborough?
CBS Sports
Rams' Kyren Williams: Not expected to play this week
Coach Sean McVay suggested Friday (ankle) that Williams won't be activated for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Williams was designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the Rams to activate him or put him back on IR for the rest of the season. They may bring him back as soon as Week 9 at Tampa Bay, as the current backfield situation is less than optimal with Cam Akers still sidelined for non-injury reasons and a candidate to be traded. Darrell Henderson (illness) and Malcolm Brown figure to lead the way Sunday against the Niners.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Strong all-around effort in win
Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also rushed nine times for 43 yards. Jackson was much busier than usual through the air, putting up a season-high number of pass...
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Suffered Achilles injury
Barrett was forced to exit Thursday's contest against the Ravens with an Achilles injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Head Coach Todd Bowles clarified after the game that Barrett suffered an Achilles injury and the injury could be serious. The linebacker was carted to the locker room during the third quarter of the matchup. Expect Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson to see larger roles if Barrett suffered a serious Achilles injury.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Dean Marlowe: Expected to start Sunday
Marlowe is expected to start at strong safety in the absence of Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) during Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Hawkins picked up a concussion during Atlanta's Week 7 loss to Cincinnati and was ruled out for Sunday's contest at the beginning of the week. Marlowe, who'll be making his 17th NFL start, played 15 defensive snaps in Hawkins' absence against the Bengals but figures to see an expanded role versus the Panthers. Across his last 38 appearances, Marlowe has totaled 96 tackles, five pass defenses, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.
