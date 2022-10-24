ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Latifah Goes for Gold in Dramatic Thom Browne Gown & Oxfords at 2022 Grio Awards

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WFuv_0ikerEEo00

Queen Latifah buttoned up in whimsical fashion for the 2022 Grio Awards.

Arriving to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the Variety cover star posed in a dramatic gold gown from Thom Browne’s spring 2023 collection. Styled by Jason Rembert, the yellowy-golden piece featured a collared silhouette with a long train and wrist-length sleeves. Giving it a formal finish was white piping and round gold buttons. Swirling ruffle appliqués also added a fairytale-worthy finish, a theme throughout the collection itself. Queen Latifah’s ensemble was complete with a ruffled white tulle blouse, white drop earrings and long yellow leather gloves, creating a streamlined, two-toned appearance.

When it came to footwear, the “Last Holiday” star ‘s shoes were mostly hidden beneath her gown’s long train. However, she appeared to wear a set of Oxford-style footwear with white leather uppers, brown soles and the style’s traditional geometric perforation details. It’s highly likely the pair also hailed from Browne, who’s presented Oxfords in loafers, boots, platforms and pumps over the years in numerous collections.

Queen Latifah’s a natural when it comes to heels. Over the years, the “Beauty Shop” star has become known for wearing sleek shoes on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from top brands like Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo and Pucci. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Queen Latifah’s sleek style through the years in the gallery.

Community Policy