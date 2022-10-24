ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC mugger in Adidas bucket hat stabs, slashes stranger before stealing his money

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Cops are asking the public’s help tracking down a mugger in an Adidas bucket hat who stabbed and slashed a man on Staten Island before stealing his money.

The 38-year-old victim was sitting in front of a discount store on Castleton Ave. near Elizabeth St. in West New Brighton when the crook slashed him in the face without warning about 2:45 p.m. Sept. 11, cops said.

She then stabbed him in the chest without saying a word as she snatched his handbag, which contained $375.

Medics took the victim to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

The robber ran off with the handbag and has not been caught. Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect Monday

She is described as Black and thin and was wearing a black bucket hat with a white Adidas logo on the front, a black face mask, a black-and-white jacket, black-and-white Adidas pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

