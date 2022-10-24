ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Minnesota cop pleads guilty in death of George Floyd

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A fired police officer involved in the death of George Floyd pleaded guilty to a state charge in Minnesota on Monday.

J. Alexander Kueng, who knelt on Floyd’s back during the fatal 2020 encounter in Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, which carries a 3½-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said they would drop an aiding and abetting second-degree murder against Kueng in the plea deal.

Kueng was previously convicted on federal charges in the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who died after another ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter and given a 22½-year sentence. He was sentenced to 21 years behind bars in July on federal charges.

The guilty plea by Kueng, who is Black, comes a month after fellow ex-officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Lane, who is white, held down Floyd’s legs.

Kueng had previously rejected a plea deal in August.

A fourth officer who was fired following Floyd’s death, Tou Thao, also rejected a plea deal in August after receiving state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“It would be lying for me to accept any plea offer,” Thao, who is Hmong American, said at the time.

Thao agreed Monday to move forward with a trial by stipulated evidence, through which he will forgo a jury trial while accepting evidence against him.

Under that agreement, Thao would likely face four years in prison if convicted on the aiding and abetting manslaughter charge, while the aiding and abetting murder charge would be dropped. It will be up to Judge Peter Cahill to rule on an outcome for Thao after materials such as the evidence being used are submitted by Nov. 17.

Thao is accused of stopping people in the area from intervening as the other officers held down Floyd, whose death led to protests against social injustice and police brutality in the United States and beyond.

Like Kueng, Thao and Lane were convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal trial.

With News Wire Services

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
STILLWATER, OK
Daily News

Woman found guilty of murdering, decapitating friend

A British woman was convicted in the grisly murder of a former friend, whose headless body was found last year in a quiet seaside town in southern England, the Metropolitan Police Service announced Thursday. Jemma Mitchell killed 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong, who also went by Deborah, shortly after Chong reneged on giving her ex-pal more than $200,000 to pay for repairs and renovations to her ...
Daily News

Police search for mother of 5-year-old found dead inside suitcase

A search was underway on Thursday for a Georgia mother accused of killing her 5-year-old son and then stuffing his body inside a suitcase. Dejaune Anderson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her son, Cairo Jordan, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said during a press conference Wednesday. The boy’s remains were discovered inside a brightly-colored, hard-shelled ...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy