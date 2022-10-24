Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre
There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
Mom Backed for Refusing To Become Guardian of Ex's Child: 'I Said No'
"You have no obligation to him after what he put you through," said one reply to the Reddit post.
Trump's Twitter Return Would Confirm Truth Social is a Humiliating Failure
Now that billionaire Elon Musk has finally become Twitter's owner, closing the $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of U-turns and lawsuits, the possibility that former president Donald Trump will be re-allowed on the platform looms closer. But Trump's return to the platform would be a failure...
Husband Bashed for Wanting Surveillance Camera On While His Wife's Alone
Though the indoor camera was useful in determining if one of their kids was lying, as they've gotten older, the camera has caused friction in their lives.
Internet Applauds Woman for Bowing Out of Party Over Pasta Salad
"Ask what's important to them—the friendship or the dish," etiquette expert Elaine Swann told Newsweek.
Man Cheered for Defending Mom From Wife's Rant: 'Cannot Stand Each Other'
"The way I see it, everyone should be able to turn down food for any reason," said the poster of the Reddit post.
God of War's Developers Wanted Atreus to Feel Believable
Eric Williams, game director of God of War Ragnarok, reveals more about the evolution of Atreus from God of War 2018 to God of War Ragnarok.
Mom Banning Girl From Trick-or-Treating Over Her Miscarriage Remark Backed
One Reddit user branded the child's remarks "gross," but warned that she had probably heard them from her mom.
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
Twitter Debates Musk's Proposed 'Moderation Council' as Users Volunteer
Elon Musk finalized a $44 billion deal on Thursday to buy the social media platform after months of deliberation.
Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter Updates: Advertisers May Pull Ads if Trump Returns
Tesla CEO Elon Musk now officially owns the social media platform after trying to back out of the $44 billion deal.
All the Celebrities Backing New Twitter Owner Elon Musk
While some have spoken out against billionaire Elon Musk owning Twitter, many other famous people have come out in support of the Tesla CEO.
Man Urged to Not Go Through With Wedding After Bride Uninvited His Parents
"There's a quote by Maya Angelou that says 'When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.' Do not marry this woman," one user said.
'The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself' Cast Talk 'Beautifully Dark' Show
Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans and Isobel Jesper Jones spoke to Newsweek about making Netflix's "The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself."
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Compared to Hell by Critics
"It's like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight," wrote reporter Taylor Lorenz. Elon Musk officially took control of Twitter this week.
What Fears Do People Have After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover?
"A narcissist with lots of money is one of the scariest things imaginable," Redditor u/Erick_Alden told Newsweek.
Seven Intriguing New K-Dramas, Korean Films Coming Out in November 2022
Here are some of the most compelling K-drama and Korean movie releases slated for November 2022, from murder mysteries to romantic comedies and more.
O.J. Simpson Hopes Elon Musk Can Get Him Verified on Twitter
The controversial former NFL star congratulated Musk on taking over Twitter before putting in a personal request.
Man Creates Incredible Prosthetic Eyes After Losing His Own to Cancer
"I've been pleasantly surprised at just how many people have enjoyed seeing my work," Brian Stanley wrote to Newsweek.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0