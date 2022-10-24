3 best Indianapolis Colts coaching candidates to replace Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season as the heavy favorite to win the AFC South with Frank Reich viewed as one of the best head coaches in the NFL. Amid another disappointing season for the franchise, it’s time to consider Colts coaching candidates who might need to be considered if Reich is fired.

Reich’s path to becoming the head coach in Indianapolis was unconventional. Viewed as a rising coaching candidate in 2018, he missed out on the hiring cycle until Josh McDaniels back out on the Colts. Shortly after, the franchise responded by hiring Reich in a reunion after he began his career with Indianapolis as a coaching intern (2006-’07) and then worked his way up as a positional coach.

Related: Indianapolis Colts schedule

It looked like Reich would help the Colts become one of the best teams in the NFL after 2018. Indianapolis finished with a 10-6 record, reaching the AFC Divisional Round. Andrew Luck started every game, finishing with 4,593 passing yards and a career-high 98.7 quarterback rating. The franchise seemed poised to make the leap into Super Bowl contention the following year, but that all changed when Luck suddenly retired.

Frank Reich career record: 40-31-1 in the regular season, 1-2 in NFL playoffs

Reich has tried to make things work offensively ever since. In 2019 with starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett , Indianapolis went 7=9 and missed the playoffs. Things got better with the change to Philip Rivers, the Colts finished 11-5 and made the playoffs. But Reich could only get so much out of a quarterback who was ready to retire. Reich then hand-picked Carson Wentz in 2021 and overpaid to acquire him, only to have the entire organization sour on Wentz long before his late-season collapse.

Related: Takeaways from the latest Indianapolis Colts’ loss

Fast forward to 2022 and the Colts are no better with Matt Ryan . Reich, praised for his offensive mind, is overseeing an offense that ranks 27th in yards per play (5.0), scoring rate (30.3%) and is 22nd in its number of touchdowns when inside the red zone (50%). With the losses piling up, it’s becoming evident that change is necessary.

Keeping that in mind, here are three Indianapolis Colts coaching candidates who could replace Frank Reich.

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s evident the Indianapolis Colts will be in the market for a quarterback once again this offseason. Fortunately, the annual search will be made a little easier with plenty of quality picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Whether Indianapolis moves up for its next face of the franchise or one becomes available via trade, they need the right coach in the building to make everything work.

Brian Johnson should be among the hottest coaching candidates in 2023. Shortly after the former quarterback’s playing career ended in 2009, he returned to the Utah Utes as their quarterbacks coach (2010-’11). After two years in that position, the 24-year-old became the youngest offensive coordinator in FBS history. He then made stops at Mississippi State (2014-’16), Houston (2017) and the University of Florida (2018-’20) before the Philadelphia Eagles hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2021.

Florida Gators offense (2020) : 378.6 pass ypg (1st in FBS), 26.3 first downs per game (8th), 7.3 yards per play (9th), 39.8 ppg (13th)

: 378.6 pass ypg (1st in FBS), 26.3 first downs per game (8th), 7.3 yards per play (9th), 39.8 ppg (13th) Philadelphia Eagles passing offense (2022): 66.8% completion rate (8th in NFL), 8.2 yards per attempt (T-1st), 98.4 QB rating (5th)

Now 35, Johnson has been integral to the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts and he works one-on-one with him after each drive, in the film room and throughout practice each week. If owner Jim Irsay wants to bring in one of the best, young quarterback whispers in football and jump out ahead of the NFL curve, Johnson must be interviewed by Indianapolis.

Mike Kafka, offensive coordinator, New York Giants

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll deserves to be the NFL Coach of the Year for turning around the New York Giants. He implemented a far better culture within the locker room and it’s resulted in a team that wins in a variety of ways. He is also one of the NFL’s best offensive play designers, but he’s not the one calling plays in New York this season.

Related: NFL offense rankings

Kafka is rapidly climbing the coaching ladder. A career backup quarterback in the NFL from 2010-’15, the Northwestern alum immediately became a graduate assistant for the Wildcats in 2016. He joined Andy Reid’s staff as an offensive quality control coach a year later and was then promoted to quarterbacks coach (2018-’21), the first season Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback. He played an important role in Mahomes’ development, earned more responsibilities as Kansas City’s pass-game coordinator and learned from a Super Bowl-winning coach about how to design sustainable NFL offenses.

“When I started coaching with Coach (Andy) Reid he was big on that: showing certain looks, showing formations, certain plays, then complementing those looks off of the action of a personnel grouping. That was important to learn that, and I think that’s probably where it started for me is how do you build that? How do you build off of those plays or things that you’ve shown in weeks before to then bring up in a game that the defense is kind of anticipating.” New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on what he learned from Andy Reid (H/T NY Daily News )

Daboll picked Kafka as his offensive coordinator and play-caller because he knows how to communicate well with players and he believed strongly in his intellect when it came to in-game adjustments and knowing what to do in certain situations. Many had low expectations for the Giants’ offense in 2022, but it boasts a 40% third-down conversion rate and ranks fifth in second-half scoring (13.9 PPG).

He is accomplishing this with Saquon Barkley and a quarterback who many still view as average on his best days. If Kafka became the next Indianapolis Colts head coach, he would have Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr, Alec Pierce and could help select the next quarterback.

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jerod Mayo last played in the NFL in 2015, stepping away from the field after years of injuries. By 2019, he was back on the sideline working alongside Belichick as the New England Patriots’ inside linebackers coach. Belichick has offered glowing praise for Mayo’s work ethic and highlighted his abilities as a leader in 2014. In addition, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero previously reported that the Philadelphia Eagles were blown away by their interviews with Mayo and he seemed to become a finalist for the position in 2021.

There might be some risk with hiring from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, considering its limited success. However, it’s a far better option than hiring a college head coach without NFL experience. As for concerns regarding Mayo never being a defensive coordinator, it’s been made clear that he plays an integral role in Belichick’s defensive game plans and is one of the most trusted figures inside the Patriots’ organization.

Mayo’s defensive mind separates him from the other coaching candidates we profiled. However, his leadership is a common trait that organizations heavily consider when choosing their next coach. The person hired needs to know how to command the respect of the locker room, handling problems that arise with quick and sound decision-making. Mayo will bring a different energy to Indianapolis and if Irsay really wants to shake things up, going from a great offensive mind to a coach with expertise on defense makes sense.

Indianapolis Colts coaching candidates

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator

Chris Horton, Baltimore Ravens special teams coordinator

Bubba Ventrone, Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator

Sportsnaut will provide additional analysis of potential Indianapolis Colts coaching candidates throughout the season

More must-reads: