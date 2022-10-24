Read full article on original website
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
UNMC grant aims to grow public health pros in rural and tribal lands
OMAHA — A $1.5 million grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide free tuition to help beef up the presence of public health practitioners in rural and tribal communities in a multi-state region, including Nebraska. The funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration will go...
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
Loss to Neb. farmers due to drought estimated at least $2B
LINCOLN — Drought conditions this year may cost Nebraska corn, soybean and wheat farmers nearly $2 billion, an agriculture economist estimated Thursday. Nathan Dorn, who farms near Firth south of Lincoln, said he’s already cutting back on spending for new cattle and next year’s crop due to lower yields and increased costs for seed, fuel and fertilizer that he estimated at $13 an acre.
Gov. Ricketts proclaims ornate box turtle as state reptile
GRETNA, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) at Schramm Education Center. Monica Macoubrie, wildlife specialist with NGPC, led a live turtle exploration activity for students following the Governor’s proclamation.
Tree plantings planned in every county to mark the 150th Arbor Day
LINCOLN — Travelers set goals to visit every state, bicyclers aspire to ride across the country, and mountaineers seek the highest peaks. But if you’re a tree lover, you plant trees. And to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, the tourism agency in Nebraska City — the...
knopnews2.com
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
kmaland.com
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
Kearney Cruise Nite among 2022 Nebraska Tourism Award winners
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb.-Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Thursday at Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City. The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
dakotanewsnow.com
World-class water makes Bolo Beer Co. standout atop the Nebraska Sandhills
VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Bolo Beer Co. has embodied much of the western Nebraska community for the past seven years. It prides itself on independence, taking chances, agricultural history, and the historic quality of the Ogallala Aquifer water. “We started looking at what makes good beer,” co-owner Kyle Arganbright said. “Everybody buys their grain and the hops from the same places and the only thing that’s really different is water. We have the best water in the world.”
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
kfornow.com
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
News Channel Nebraska
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., following the completion of upgrades to the main substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska landowners can get 3-day head start on deer hunt
LINCOLN — Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022. The season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season. The $8 special landowner deer...
News Channel Nebraska
Yes or no: Norfolk battles over proposed financing initiative
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Vote yes…or no. Come early November, voters in Norfolk will decide on a half-cent sales tax proposal that could provide major improvements to Norfolk. Advocates say the plan is all about improving Norfolk for the future and the hope is not only to encourage younger folks to stay in the community, but also to recruit younger families to the city. But, the opposition says it’ll cost too much.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
Gov. Ricketts: Driving a culture of continuous improvement
American companies are the most innovative and customer-friendly in the world. People have numerous experiences as customers each day, and they’re accustomed to the exceptional service provided in the private sector. They shouldn’t expect any less from their state government. When I became Governor, I set out to...
KSNB Local4
NIFA providing relief to homeowners
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is assisting homeowners with a program to help those experiencing financial hardship stemming from the pandemic. Applicants can receive up to $40,000 in assistance through the American Recovery Act. “The homeowner assistance fund, which is the name of the fund,” said...
thereader.com
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
