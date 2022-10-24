ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

wymt.com

Cumberlands pulls away in season opener

Williamsburg, KY – The Patriots opened up their season with a win for the ninth straight season as they defeated the Buffaloes of Milligan University. A huge second half from senior Jahi Hinson lifted UC over MU for a final score of 84-69. Hinson scored 26 points on the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Montavin Quisenberry has become a man of many talents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Boyle County sophomore, Montavin Quisenberry, leaves guys in the dust on punt returns, covers receivers like a blanket, and sometimes even pops up on your social media timeline breaking ankles and scoring touchdowns. “I don’t know how I really do it, but it’s something...
DANVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
High School Football PRO

London, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Somerset leaders asked for help in stopping the thefts. City and county leaders said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Tourism draws in big bucks for Harlan County

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard an update during a recent meeting on the state of tourism from Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington. “Tourism is such an interesting economic engine in Harlan County,” Pennington said. “We actually haven’t shared our economic impact numbers for this year. The very first thing in your packet is our economic numbers.”
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Grand jury indicts 16

A Russell County grand jury indicted 16 individuals yesterday. Adam Mann, 37, of Russell Springs, on charges of burglary first degree, two counts of assault third degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender. David Wisdom, 34, of Russell Springs,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

