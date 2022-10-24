Read full article on original website
2022 Magic City Classic road closures, shuttle locations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events are scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The city of Birmingham released a list of roads that will be closed to accommodate activities associated with the event, which include the following:. DOWNTOWN DURING THE PARADE. Closures...
Lighting concerns linger on Center Point Parkway
As the sun goes down in Center Point, street lights turn on. Mayor Bobby Scott said on Oct. 5, 10 new lights were installed between 17th and 26th streets along the parkway. "Anywhere we could get an additional light we had one added," said Scott. "All of our light space according to Alabama Power is out. So we would have to restructure some things."
Local lawmakers discuss legislative action to provide oversight of Birmingham Water Works
Lawmakers in Jefferson County are discussing the possibility of legislative action to ensure there's more oversight for the Birmingham Water Works Board after findings from an audit confirmed billing complaints for thousands of customers. The board also proposed a 3.9% rate increase in its meeting Wednesday. Several local legislators believe...
City of Alabaster address property concerns along Highway 119
A couple dozen acres of undeveloped property in Alabaster is raising concerns among people who live and drive on Highway 119. Monday night, the City of Alabaster City Council voted unanimously to rezone the Bruno Trust property located at 7808 Hwy 119, from Planned Commercial District 1 and Planned Residential District 1 and Agricultural to B-3, a Community Business District.
City of Gadsden removes dam near Big Wills Creek to help prevent future accidents
Big Wills Creek is a popular site for people to come to go swimming, canoeing, and kayaking. However, hazardous conditions are created during periods of increased flow and several drowning fatalities have occurred at this site. "It's just a different life without your child. He was my only son and...
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
Police on scene after shooting at barber shop near Legion Field
The Birmingham Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon near Legion Field. Reports of a shooting outside the Broom's Unisex Barber and Style Shop came in around 2:17 p.m., according to police. Police said one person was injured and admitted to UAB Hospital. The extent of...
Man found dead on front porch of home in Inglenook community
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home in the Inglenook community. Police responded to the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North at around 4:30 p.m. after Birmingham 911 received a call of a person shot.
Jefferson County Sheriff candidate talks, opponent cancels interview weeks before election
Political newcomer and Republican candidate Jared Hudson faces off with incumbent Democratic candidate Sheriff Mark Pettway in the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. Hudson said he believes his law enforcement background uniquely qualifies him for the job and distinguishes him from the other candidate. The former U.S. Navy Seal has worked as a deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and as a reserve deputy in Jefferson County aiding in their SWAT and Vice/Narcotics unit.
Final year at Legion Field?: Future location of Magic City Classic uncertain
It's Magic City Classic weekend in Birmingham as Alabama A&M will be playing Alabama State at Legion Field. This is the 81st meeting between two of Alabama's HBCU schools. For more than three quarters of a century, the annual match-up has been played at Legion Field, but next year, that may not be the case.
Tutor discusses emotional toll of pandemic learning on students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — We often say students are flexible and resilient. That's true, to a point but the pandemic took a learning and an emotional toll on many of them. When Jennifer Duckworth isn't homeschooling her own children, she's tutoring others who need one-on-one support. It's something she's done for almost five years through her business Neighbor Foundations.
14-year-old found dead in Chilton County
A Chilton County High school student was found dead of a gunshot wound Wednesday at a house located along County Road 28 in Chilton County, according to Sheriff John Shearon. The student has been identified as 14-year-old Bryan Scarbrough. Shearon said the teen was found around 12:30 p.m. Chilton County...
Coldwater Elementary to move to remote learning due to high number of flu cases
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — Oxford City Schools announced Friday that students at Coldwater Elementary will move to remote learning starting Monday, October 31 through Wednesday, November 2 due to a "significant increase" in flu cases. The school district said it has seen a "substantial increase in the transmission rate"...
The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday
DRY AIR RETURNS: The sky will be partly to mostly sunny across Alabama today as dry air returns to the state; expect a high in the 66-70 degree range this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on October 26 is 72. Sunny weather continues tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
ATM stolen from bank in Gardendale
An ATM was stolen from the Regions Bank in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale police, someone used a large forklift to remove the machine from the building at approximately 5:00 A.M. It is believed the forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site. The ATM has been recovered,...
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to seven years on COVID-19 program fraud charges
A federal judge sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release Thursday from the United States Department of Justice. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss, 41, to 60 months in prison for the...
Gadsden PD asking for assistance to identify suspect in parking lot shooting
The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Woods, Rowser rushes Hueytown past No. 6 Gardendale in regular season finale
The two defenses were mostly dominant across the first two quarters of the Thursday Night Lights game on My68 this week but there was too much offensive firepower on each sideline to keep the game low scoring for very long. Earl Woods and Ja'Khael Rowser led Hueytown's rushing attack to...
Blount County man confessed to stabbing woman more than 100 times
A Blount County man is behind bars following a disturbing discovery in his Springfield home. According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Justin Fields confessed to murdering 52-year-old Tammy Bailey on body cam footage. The two lived together in separate rooms on Bailey Drive. According to Sheriff Mark Moon,...
