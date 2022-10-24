Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Driver accused of hitting, killing man outside of central El Paso bar sentenced to prison
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver accused of hitting and killing a man outside a central El Paso bar in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison and 10 years of probation. Donovan Byers hit 33–year-old Adrian Samuel Linton and 35–year-old Cecilia Chavez with his vehicle...
KFOX 14
Body found in El Paso desert identified as 42-year-old woman from Guatemala
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The body of a 42-year-old woman from Guatemala was found in the El Paso desert, according to the El Paso County Sherriff's office. Delmy Odilia Timal Urtado, a Guatemalan National, was found dead near the intersection of Mission Ridge Blvd. and Bob Hope by a passerby on Oct. 19, deputies said.
KFOX 14
Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
KVIA
Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
Jury sentences suspect in Adrian’s Bar death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a four-day trial, a jury sentenced Donovan Byers to 10 years probation and three years in prison Thursday for his role in the death of Adrian Linton outside a Central El Paso bar. Byers will receive credit for time served, and he is eligible for parole immediately. As KTSM […]
KFOX 14
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
KFOX 14
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
KVIA
Man suffers catches fire after being hit with stun gun in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A man in his 30s suffered burns after El Paso Police used a stun gun on him. The incident happened around 3:23 p.m. Wednesday at 901 S Campbell St. in the Segundo Barrio. That's near Armijo Park. According to police, the man was resisting arrest. It...
KFOX 14
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
elpasoheraldpost.com
FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm
FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD Board Trustee Blanca Trout bitten by police K-9 at early voting event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Canutillo Independent School District School Board Trustee Blanca Trout was bitten by a CISD Police Department K-9 Friday morning, the school district confirmed. Trout, who is the Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, was bitten by the K-9...
KFOX 14
El Paso man arrested, charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The man was identified as 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo. Arredondo was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering...
KFOX 14
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
El Paso police seeking help in locating missing 71-year-old woman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police detectives have issued a local Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman. Maria Guillermina Aruaz De Lopez left her home at the 4700 block of Mesa on Oct. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black blouse, […]
KFOX 14
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
KFOX 14
3 lanes closed on I-10 east at Joe Battle due to crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on I-10 east at Joe Battle Thursday afternoon. The crash caused the closure of the right three lanes. Traffic backup is reported to Zaragoza. It's unknown if any injuries have been reported. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is...
