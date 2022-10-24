Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Her Goodbye Hit Me In The Heart” By George Strait

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune by The King himself called “Her Goodbye Hit Me In The Heart.”

From George Strait’s 1981 debut studio album Strait Country, it was co-written by his longtime writers Dean Dillon and Frank Dycus.

It was never released as a single from the album, as they opted for his future hit “Unwound,” along with “Down and Out” and “If You’re Thinking You Want a Stranger (There’s One Coming Home).” The album itself peaked at #26 on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Though this is definitely not one of The King’s many signature songs by any means, it’s a gem of a deep cut and a simple, good old fashioned breakup tune.

He sings about how even the toughest guy in town could ever get to him, but when this girl finally left him, “her goodbye hit me in the heart.”

Coupled with George’s signature smooth, twangy Texas vocals, there’s nothing not to love about it.

I don’t think this will be one of the tunes he plays on his upcoming 2023 six-stadium run with Chris Stapleton, but that won’t stop me from having it on repeat all day to make this Monday just a little bit better: