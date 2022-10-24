ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prime Rib Steak Sub with Firehouse Subs

Jim and Jay Chandler with Firehouse Subs stop by Studio 10 to introduce their new menu item- the Prime Rib Steak Sub!. Firehouse Subs® Crafts New Prime Rib Steak Sub Featuring Steakhouse Flavor. International sub brand partners with Master Chef and leaders in sous vide on newest menu item.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
