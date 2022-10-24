ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

veronews.com

Two votes – one YES, one NO – to shape Vero’s future

This is our moment in time. This is our opportunity to leave Vero Beach better than we found it, and present future generations with a gift that will improve their quality of life for decades. This is our chance to enhance our already-special community by transforming 33 lagoon-side acres –...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

The FPRA Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is Still Open

Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is reminding residents that applications for grant funding from the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is still open. The Targeted Corridor Paint Program offers financial assistance in the form of a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

St. Francis Manor and The Vero Beach Opera

Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we speak with Bonnie Matz, the Executive Director of St. Francis Manor in Vero Beach and Linda Monaldi, the Communications and Development Coordinator for the Manor. St. Francis Manor provides affordable housing for seniors...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC Students Paired With High School Students in Culinary Cook-Off

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: Five students in Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Culinary Management program teamed up with culinary students from five area high schools on Tuesday, October 25, for the Second Annual Sunshine Kitchen Culinary Cook-Off Competition. The winning team was IRSC student Jay Schemo...
FORT PIERCE, FL
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do This Week in Vero Beach, FL

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Vero Beach shares five things to do with your kids in Vero Beach and Sebastian, FL over the coming week. We always recommend confirming details before attending events. Here are Macaroni KID Vero Beach's picks for the five things to do in Indian River County with...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Breeze Airways to fly from Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - As Vero Beach travelers were trying to figure out what was going on with Elite Airways, which has canceled all flights in recent months, the Vero Beach Regional Airport announced that it has signed a deal with Breeze Airways. “We are so excited to welcome Breeze Airways...
VERO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
FLORIDA STATE

