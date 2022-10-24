Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Despite Hurricane Ian, No Discharges from Lake O Into the Estuaries May be Necessary
South Florida - Thursday October 27, 2022: All eyes are on the South Florida Water Management District's response in the aftermath of hurricane Ian which brought record rainfall that has filled Lake Okeechobee to near capacity. As of Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that the water level...
2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
veronews.com
Two votes – one YES, one NO – to shape Vero’s future
This is our moment in time. This is our opportunity to leave Vero Beach better than we found it, and present future generations with a gift that will improve their quality of life for decades. This is our chance to enhance our already-special community by transforming 33 lagoon-side acres –...
wqcs.org
The FPRA Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is Still Open
Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is reminding residents that applications for grant funding from the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is still open. The Targeted Corridor Paint Program offers financial assistance in the form of a...
Palm Beach Co. woman killed in crash on Haverhill Road
A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was killed Friday morning in a crash near West Palm Beach.
NBC Miami
Driver to be Cited for Causing Fiery Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: FHP
The driver of a car which caused a fiery chain reaction crash Tuesday in Delray Beach that left three people critically injured will be cited. The Florida Highway Patrol said the citation will be given to the driver of the first car involved in the crash that involved three other cars and a tractor trailer. No additional information was given.
wqcs.org
St. Francis Manor and The Vero Beach Opera
Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we speak with Bonnie Matz, the Executive Director of St. Francis Manor in Vero Beach and Linda Monaldi, the Communications and Development Coordinator for the Manor. St. Francis Manor provides affordable housing for seniors...
wqcs.org
IRSC Students Paired With High School Students in Culinary Cook-Off
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: Five students in Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Culinary Management program teamed up with culinary students from five area high schools on Tuesday, October 25, for the Second Annual Sunshine Kitchen Culinary Cook-Off Competition. The winning team was IRSC student Jay Schemo...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do This Week in Vero Beach, FL
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Vero Beach shares five things to do with your kids in Vero Beach and Sebastian, FL over the coming week. We always recommend confirming details before attending events. Here are Macaroni KID Vero Beach's picks for the five things to do in Indian River County with...
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
FPL removes last 2 wooden transmission poles in Palm Beach County
Florida Power and Light is making some big power grid improvements aimed at restoring power faster after a storm.
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff's Office firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
hometownnewstc.com
Breeze Airways to fly from Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - As Vero Beach travelers were trying to figure out what was going on with Elite Airways, which has canceled all flights in recent months, the Vero Beach Regional Airport announced that it has signed a deal with Breeze Airways. “We are so excited to welcome Breeze Airways...
5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring four people.
WSVN-TV
‘I still feel like it’s the nightmare’: daughter of victim in fiery I-95 wreck in Delray Beach speaks out
MIAMI (WSVN) - The daughter of one of the five people who were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach involving a tanker truck is grateful that the fiery wreck did not claim her father’s life, as several of those injured face a long road to recovery.
iheart.com
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
wqcs.org
Treasure Coast Food Bank Kicks Off Holiday Season with Pack the House
St. Lucie County - Thursday October 27, 2022: Treasure Coast Food Bank will kick off holiday preparations again this year by packing 15,000. holiday meal boxes. The 8th Annual Pack the House takes place Friday and Saturday Oct. 28 and 29th with hundreds of volunteers packing ‘round the clock.
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people.
