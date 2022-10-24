Read full article on original website
Dublin Christmas Parade set for Dec. 17
Town of Dublin Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 am. Any group, organization or business that would like to participate please call Deana Marshall at 674-4778.
Cougars look to bounce back against 5A Patrick Henry
The Pulaski County Cougars will be looking to bounce back from a rough game on Thursday night. The challenge this week doesn’t get any easier. The Patrick Henry Patriots, loaded with speed and athleticism, will visit Dobson Stadium for what will be the forty-ninth meeting between the two. A very storied rivalry will be renewed, with lots on the line for both teams.
Obituary for Hazel Meredith Rigney
Meredith Rigney passed away October 21, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski ,VA at age 89. She was born October 12, 1933. Hazel retired from The Red Carpet Inn in Draper, VA where she worked for 32 years as the night auditor. She volunteered at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and was a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Newbern Virginia. Hazel was an animal lover, and was concerned about local and historical environmental issues.
Pulaski County receives international award for workforce development
~ Pulaski County, Virginia Economic Development Authority Wins the Workforce Developer Award from the International Trade Council ~. October 26, 2022, the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority, in partnership with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, was awarded the Workforce Developer Award from the International Trade Council as part of the 2022 Go Global Awards. Pulaski County, serving as Southwestern Virginia’s Center of International Business, has focused on fostering a competitive world-class business environment to support existing international and domestic companies and be a strategic location for foreign direct investment and the reshoring of U.S. industries.
Morris, No. 24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help No. 24 NC State rally from 18 points down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an...
Obituary for Elizabeth May Weaver Fiore
age 79 of Dublin passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 10, 1943 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Earnest Hampton Weaver and Bessie May Andrews Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony V. Fiore, three sisters, Betty Joyce Quesenberry, Louise Dalton and Shirley Shelton and one brother, Jerry Weaver.
Obituary for Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
