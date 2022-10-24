Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is relaunching it’s “Mayo Mile” program. The health initiative was first launched in March, 2020, but was shut down due to the pandemic. The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System...
KEYC
Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it’s estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters. Typically each Friday, we feature a pet from BENCHS, waiting to be adopted. This is the story of Leelah, a dog...
KEYC
Madelia police search for missing teen
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
KEYC
Day of the Dead: Traditional celebration comes to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato gets ready for the Halloween weekend, Kelsey and Lisa wanted to highlight one special event in Mankato, Day of the Dead, that last year attracted more than 10,000 people, a number that will grow this year. The Day of the Dead is a traditional...
KEYC
Mankato Brewery celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Brewery said it’s time to raise a glass as it celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. In this case, their specialty beer that celebrates the holiday tradition. Bright and Light is one of the newest Mankato Brewery drinks. It’s inspired by the brilliant...
KEYC
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Between color and type, the countertop options are truly endless. Kelsey and Lisa visited Elegant Creations in Waseca...
KEYC
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. Food...
KEYC
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
KEYC
Stanley Broussard, 31, arrested on drug charges
Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA mentor program is making an impact on Mankato youth. Updated: 39 minutes ago. A mentor with the YMCA program, Big...
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
KEYC
'A Christmas Carol' comes to Mankato
Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Contender eSports officially opened today, providing a space for gamers and aficionados of the gaming industry to play to their hearts delight. New Mexican restaurant...
KEYC
Used cars: getting a professional’s insight before donating a vehicle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before donating a vehicle, taking the car to an auto repair franchise so a professional can look at is always helpful. Their insight can let you know what type of auto repair the vehicle may need, the value it has and what kind of price qualifies as fair market value. One local program that accepts vehicles is Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC). Their mission is to serve those in need with a variety of ways throughout Southern Minnesota. Dan Jones from MVAC stopped by to talk to Kelsey and Lisa about donating a used vehicle.
Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
KEYC
Madelia Health to bartend at La Plaza Fiesta for cancer awareness
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A popular Mexican restaurant is teaming up with Madelia Health to fight against breast cancer. Between 5-8 p.m. tonight, La Plaza Fiesta will be holding a Fiesta Against Breast Cancer event at the restaurant. La Plaza Fiesta will be serving all of their regular menu items...
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
knuj.net
BID ACCEPTED TO REPLACE WATER MAIN UNDER MINNESOTA RIVER
The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission has approved a quote for the installation of the raw water main under the Minnesota River. The quote was for over $368,000 from Ellingson Drainage of West Concord. Utililties Director Kris Manderfeld said it is important to get the problem fixed as soon as possible so Mayor Terry Sviene issued an emergency declaration to fast track the repair. A leak was found to be under the Minnesota River about 15 feet from the bank. Wells 20 and 21 feed water to the treatment plant but are currently offline due to failure of the pipe. Three quotes were received for the project and it is hoped to have the problem fixed sometime in December.
KEYC
Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener supports small Mankato businesses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time, a local organization is using its fundraiser to also help small, locally owned businesses in Mankato. Lisa and Kelsey like to shop and give back, so they decided to give viewers a preview of what to expect in Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener!
Comments / 0