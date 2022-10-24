ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it’s estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters. Typically each Friday, we feature a pet from BENCHS, waiting to be adopted. This is the story of Leelah, a dog...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is relaunching it’s “Mayo Mile” program. The health initiative was first launched in March, 2020, but was shut down due to the pandemic. The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. Food...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Y decides not to proceed with Eastside location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family Y board has decided to not move forward with a second location on Mankato’s eastside. After discussion and a board vote earlier this week, the hard decision was made to not move forward with an Eastside Y. ”Our Board and staff have...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe

Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA mentor program is making an impact on Mankato youth. Updated: 1 hour ago. A mentor with the YMCA program, Big...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Brewery celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Brewery said it’s time to raise a glass as it celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. In this case, their specialty beer that celebrates the holiday tradition. Bright and Light is one of the newest Mankato Brewery drinks. It’s inspired by the brilliant...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Day of the Dead: Traditional celebration comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato gets ready for the Halloween weekend, Kelsey and Lisa wanted to highlight one special event in Mankato, Day of the Dead, that last year attracted more than 10,000 people, a number that will grow this year. The Day of the Dead is a traditional...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the smells of pizza and roasted chicken lured the dynamic duo. just like it has for patrons since Judy Jacobs purchased it from The American Legion in 2003. Purple Goose...
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

YMCA board members plan for future without eastside location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA will not be opening a second location. This decision by the Y’s Board of Directors comes after years of planning for a possible east-side location. “This decision to not expand to the east side will preserve the Y that you know,”...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

'A Christmas Carol' comes to Mankato

Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Contender eSports officially opened today, providing a space for gamers and aficionados of the gaming industry to play to their hearts delight. New Mexican restaurant...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Halloween fitness: the ultimate full body pumpkin workout

A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child’s success. For the first time, a local organization is using its fundraiser to also help small, locally owned businesses in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA mentor program is making an impact on Mankato youth. Updated: 39 minutes ago. A mentor with the YMCA program, Big...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Store It gears up for third annual Spook-Tacular

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Store It is getting ready for its third annual Spook-Tacular coming up this Friday. Each fall, it brings thousands of trick-or-treaters to the climate-controlled storage facility. Local businesses fill empty units with festive décor and pass out candy and giveaways. People of all...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Madelia police search for missing teen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
MADELIA, MN
KEYC

Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
MANKATO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
KEYC

RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota

ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Stanley Broussard, 31, arrested on drug charges

Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA mentor program is making an impact on Mankato youth. Updated: 39 minutes ago. A mentor with the YMCA program, Big...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy